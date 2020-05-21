The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of questions from the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson are seeking a three-year term representing the First Ward, while Matt Pitzer is running unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
Here are their answers to the following question:
The City Council in June 2019 passed the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which established the goal of reaching 100% clean, renewable energy in the city by 2035. What do you believe is the best course of action to achieve that goal?
Pat Fowler: First, I am proud of the city of Columbia for taking a stand to slow climate change when our national leadership chose to pull out of the Kyoto treaty and the Paris agreement, putting our planet and its inhabitants in greater peril. Climate change has a disproportionate impact on our most vulnerable residents. Council's ability to adopt ordinances and establish policies to implement the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, including its renewable energy goals, is dependent upon the support of its ratepayers. Are the city employees, at the direction of their supervisors, out there encouraging or discouraging the conversation? It makes the difference. Are we applying that kind of social norming and peer pressure that our young people employ so well as a strategy to get wide community buy in? The outcome pivots on how genuinely we are committed to it.
Greg Pierson: Climate change is the existential crisis facing our planet. It is the lens through which we must look at every other issue and every action we take. I commend our city leadership for taking the initiative and developing such a comprehensive plan to achieve 100% clean, renewable energy by 2035. Now, it is time for action. We must first complete the funding process by determining sources and obtaining necessary funds for implementation. Next, we will be able to identify our options for renewable energy and begin the implementation of the processes which yield citywide decreases of greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, we should encourage policies that help individuals contribute to reducing our emissions as a community. These include creating a walkable and bikeable city, mandating recycling, conserving natural resources and decreasing the use of private vehicles. As with any other issue, it is imperative that our efforts towards achieving this goal prioritize equity in all aspects of implementation.
Mark Anderson: No response.
Matt Pitzer: The technology and capability exists today to provide 100% of municipal power from renewable energy at the same price or less than non-renewable sources. There are issues with providing consistent levels of power throughout the day and being able to meet peak surges. Having established the goal, however, positions the city to take advantage of the massive amounts of progress that are being made technologically to address those constraints.