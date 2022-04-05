Columbia voters went to the polls Tuesday to select a new mayor and decide a number of other races and ballot questions.
Also on the ballot were the selection of who will serve on Council seats in Wards Three and Four and who will earn two seats on the Columbia Board of Education. Boone County voters faced a ballot issue on the so-called Wayfair tax.
Open seats were available as Mayor Brian Treece, Ward Four Councilmember Ian Thomas and School Board member Della Streaty-Wilhoit declined to seek re-election.
Across Boone County, the main issue voters decided on is whether to implement a use tax, also known as a "Wayfair tax," on out-of state purchases. If passed, these purchases, mainly in the form of online purchases, would be taxed at the same rate as purchases made locally.
Columbia and Ashland voters also voted separately on a similar ballot measure for their respective cities.
Southern Boone, Sturgeon, Centralia, Hallsville, and Harrisburg school districts also had seats up for election on their boards. In Southern Boone School District, there was also a $3 million bond issue for district improvements on the ballot.
In Columbia, voters chose whether to approve an $80 million school bond issue.
If passed, these bonds would fund the establishment of two new elementary schools in the district, an addition to Battle Elementary School, and various improvements around the district.
Weather often has an impact on turnout. The day started cool and overcast with some light rain but cleared by mid-morning.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said that voters might wait for the weather to clear up before heading to the polls.
She said that she thought turnout for the election would be average which she said is "somewhere between 15% and 19%" for municipal elections in Boone County.
She said that this is because "local elections don't usually receive as much attention."
"It's one of the reasons why I care so much about voter education," she said, "and why we send out sample ballots to let folks know that an election is coming up."
Lennon encourages residents to go out and vote, citing the importance of local elections in the lives of residents.
"Local elections have issues on the ballot that affect your day to day life," she said. "So, it's always important to make your voice heard whenever you have that opportunity."
Ward Three Councilmember Karl Skala and School Board member Blake Willoughby are incumbents seeking re-election. Skala faced off against community activist Roy Lovelady.
Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman are seeking the open Ward Four Council seat.
Willoughby was joined in the race for two school board seats by Suzette Waters, Andrea Lisenby and Adam Burks.
Missourian reporters were talking to voters at the polls. Among comments:
Ann Mehr, who lives on East Campus was interviewed at Campus Lutheran church.
"I'm a retired teacher and having a solid school board and mayor are the most important things in our community," Mehr said. "So I'm hoping for a solid turnout and a continued turnout."
Rain Jenson, a nurse, said "I like making my voice heard." Backing the school bond issue because "I have a lot of friends with children ... (who) were very adamant about it. I trust them."
Wyatt Wilkerson, a biology researcher, also backed the school bond issue: "I think education is really important. People want something but don't want to pay for it ... but it is very important."
"I think it is important to engage with politics where you are," Wilkerson added.
When asked what candidates or issues are important this election: "The mayor, obviously."
Attorney Jessica Caldera, said, "It's a rainy Tuesday and my trash is outside in busted bags. It's embarrassing." She said trash pickup is an important issue to her.
"I'm very excited to vote for (Ward Four) Nick Foster," Caldera said. "He is a progressive problem solver."
Jenna Redel, 47, who works in human resources, said, "I think I voted in every election as far as I can remember."
She said she supports the Wayfair tax because "I think it levels the playing field."
Judy Ganey: "My main issue is making sure Columbia stays as a sustainable community."
"I think we've kind of outgrown our boundaries here," she added. "We keep adding on and its become a little more troublesome."
Mark Sieber, local realtor: "I looked at the different candidates for mayor and studied them this morning, and I felt that David Seamon was the one I wanted to vote for. He seemed more progressive and I liked that."
"I think we need younger people in the government at this point," Sieber said. "They're the ones who are going to be running the world. (Seamon's) also a man of color, so I like that."
Susan Williams, who is retired: "I found it almost a little difficult to decide on some of the races because we have so many good candidates running. Especially for mayor, I think that they're all good."
"I'm looking for candidates who truly care, and it's hard to know watching them, but I want people who care about the city and about the public schools and want to make them better, Williams said."
Lauren Godsy, who lives near Jefferson middle school: “Wee always vote. It’s obviously pretty important to us. I'm not super happy with the way that the Columbia city government has handled multiple things. So it's an especially important time to vote.”
Corey Hadfield, Fretboard barista/roaster who lives downtown, had plans on voting at the library after work.
“I think there's a lot of ways the city of Columbia can change the way it's being run right now to benefit people who are less fortunate and homeless in town. I also think the renewable energy is a big issue that Colombia can work on a little bit better. And I think that there's some candidates that are running for mayor that are emphasizing those things, so I want to try and do my part to get those people in office.”
Michael McKown said he is in favor of the use tax because "not only does it help local vendors but also the police, fire, and road maintenance." He added that he is for Barbara Buffaloe because of her previous experience working for the city.
Glenn Jobe said he voted for the school bond but against the use tax: “Always vote against tax increases of any kind. Starve the government so they can’t mess anything else up.”
Kelsey Ehmke, a former Columbia Public School teacher said she "always want to choose board members who are going to put the needs of students first and teachers first and listen to teachers because they’re the experts. And work with parents and you know, just somebody who is really well rounded. Like MNEA supported, I voted for Waters and Willoughby.”