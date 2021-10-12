Erica Pefferman, owner of the Columbia Marketing Group and COMO Magazine, announced in a Facebook post Monday that she will be running for the Fourth Ward Columbia City Council position.
While she does not have a fully formed platform, she said she is interested in the topics of affordable housing, safety of the city and workforce development.
The Columbia Marketing Group is a marketing agency which has worked with multiple local businesses, and COMO Magazine is a monthly publication that covers living and working within the city.
Along with her two businesses, she is involved with Job Point, Heart of Missouri CASA, CrimeStoppers, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, the board of advisors for the Columbia College School of Business and more.
Pefferman said that everything lined up to make it a good time to run for the city council position.
“I have honestly wanted to run for office in Columbia for many, many years now, and it just never was a good time until right now. So, I decided to follow through on pursuing that dream that I had,” she said.
The position is open to new candidates after the current Fourth Ward Councilperson, Ian Thomas, announced Oct. 1 that he will not be running for reelection.
The election for the Fourth Ward seat will be held in April 2022, and the city will start accepting candidate filings Oct. 26.
Already, Pefferman said, she has received strong support from the community.
“The last 24 hours has been really full of overwhelming support,” she said. “I’m just really excited to see where this leads us.”