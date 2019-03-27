The Missourian submitted a list of 11 standardized questions to the four candidates for Columbia City Council.
Here are their answers to the following question from Missourian readers:
The Columbia School Board recently approved a redistricting plan under which almost 60 percent of Battle High School students will be eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, while 18 percent of Rock Bridge High School students will be eligible. This is a direct result of the city's lack of an affordable housing plan. We are concentrating all of our economically struggling people into the north area of town and keeping the sections south of town affluent and white. What do you plan to do about this issue?
Mayoral candidate Brian Treece: I think the school district should locate their schools in areas that are more socioeconomically-diverse, walkable and bikeable, instead of using new school construction to drive increased development. In my first year, the City Council voted to reform our outdated zoning code for the first time in 40 years to encourage in-fill development that attracts and generates more affordable housing. Since 2016, the city of Columbia’s strategic plan has made great strides towards more living-wage jobs and strong neighborhoods that contribute to family success.
Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly: This is a huge societal challenge which no mayor or council or school board can fix in a single term or, in fact, in a generation. Nevertheless, we must do what we can. More than any single issue, the disparity in incomes across areas of the city is a question of where affordable housing is located and available. To the extent that the city can have an impact on geographically diversified affordable housing, I will attempt to further that goal.
Third Ward candidate Karl Skala: Skala, who because of a Missourian error received the questionnaire several days after the other candidates, has not yet responded to this question. His answer will be included as soon as it is received.
Fourth Ward candidate Ian Thomas: One of the most effective strategies for reducing economic and racial segregation would be to adopt an Inclusionary Zoning policy. Requiring developers of multi-unit housing projects to make a certain percentage of those units permanently affordable will create more integrated neighborhoods and reduce socio-economic inequities.
