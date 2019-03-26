The Missourian submitted a list of 11 standardized questions to the four candidates for Columbia City Council.
Here are their answers to the following question:
How do you foresee the future of the GoCOMO transit system?
Mayoral candidate Chris Kelly: All budgets are moral documents. We have an obligation to ensure that our fellow citizens can travel in our city to meet life’s needs. We have all observed huge city buses driving our streets with two (or no) passengers and decry the waste. Part of the reason is the requirement by federal grant funds to purchase huge buses. The city is currently moving to smaller, electric powered buses. They are much more efficient and are far more environmentally appropriate. I support that plan and would seek to use it as a model for the future. Increasing ridership is clearly a necessity to a sustainable transit system, including the potential for CPS student transportation as well as partnerships with our colleges and university.
Mayoral candidate Brian Treece: The future of GoCOMO Transit is greener, faster and easier to use. Columbia needs a high-performing bus system to best serve working families, wheelchair users and our large international community that relies on public transit to get to school, work or fun. The current City Council has worked hard to address this issue. I support using new GPS technology to help optimize transit services by identifying where our riders live and need to go…with more options for on-demand transit. I have invited stakeholders of Columbia’s employers and manufacturers for input to make sure we have route opportunities and timing to get people to work. We are adding new electric buses — and plan to sell older, longer diesel buses — to save money in maintenance and fuel costs.
Third Ward candidate Karl Skala: Skala, who because of a Missourian error received the questionnaire several days after the other candidates, has not yet responded to this question. His answer will be included as soon as it is received.
Fourth Ward candidate Ian Thomas: My vision for the future of transportation in Columbia consists of an efficient and well-designed system of safe and affordable mobility options for everyone, with zero carbon emissions. If we are going to achieve our climate action goals, our social equity goals and our Vision Zero goals, we will need to make a transition to this kind of system. Most trips will probably be made by electric scooters and mass transit vehicles powered with renewable energy, and there will be relatively few privately-owned automobiles. This will take political will and community support, but it can be done!
