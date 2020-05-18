The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of 11 standardized questions to the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson are seeking a three-year term representing the First Ward, while Matt Pitzer is running unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
Here are their answers to the following question:
How would you describe your leadership style?
Pat Fowler: Collaborative. The job of a First Ward councilperson is to first listen to the people of the First Ward, ask questions, do some homework and study the issue, and then amplify the requests of the First Ward constituents we represent, regardless of whether they are homeowners or renters, businesses owners or residents. Students and our colleges are an economic engine for our community. Their concerns and requests as residents and consumers are important to our overall quality of life.
Greg Pierson: I believe that the biggest asset to any organization is the people that are involved. As a leader, I work to build relationships with the people around me and actively seek feedback and input from them. I believe that it is a leader’s responsibility to help those around them to grow and discover where they can have the biggest impact on their community. When leading this community, I hope to continue building relationships and supporting the work of individuals who will help us achieve the positive change that is necessary for sustained excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the passionate, kind and creative people of Columbia.
Mark Anderson: My style of leadership is to listen, take information, come to a conclusion, execute. You have to work with people and listen to them, but you also have to get things done.
Matt Pitzer: Collaborative and open-minded. I always try to collect as much input as possible before making decisions. I will stake out a more vocal position on matters in which I feel I have expertise and seek consensus where others have more insight.