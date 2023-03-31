Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the municipal election April 4.

No excuse absentee voting is open now through April 3. Voters may cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Boone County Government Center.

What School Board candidates say: about supporting district teachers
What School Board candidates say: about supporting district parents
What School Board candidates say: on DEI programs, discussions
What School Board candidates say: on student mental health
What School Board candidates say: on pandemic learning loss
What School Board candidates say: on supporting special ed students, families
What School Board candidates say: on district control of curriculum and operations
Council candidates discuss future of Citizens Police Review Board
Council candidates offer ideas for how to assist the unsheltered
Council candidates discuss strategies for creating more affordable housing
Council candidates foresee switch to roll carts for trash collection
City Council candidates share ideas for addressing staff shortages
Does Columbia need more police? Council candidates mull the question
Council candidates identify priorities for use of potential marijuana sales tax revenue
Council hopefuls ponder what to do about electric transmission system
Council candidates asked about ward-specific priorities
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you