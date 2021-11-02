Columbia residents voted to extend a portion of the park sales tax for 10 years in Tuesday's special election.
The results were 7,202 to 1,760, with the option to renew the tax receiving 80% of the vote. Voter turnout was 10.78%.
"This allows us to keep Columbia a place where people want to live," Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said. ... "When we can continue to do things like Roots and Blues Festival at Stephens Lake Park, that's something that keeps people here in town."
The approved 1/8-cent tax isn't an increase but an extension of the current tax rate for an additional 10 years. It will bring in a projected $30 million — $3 million a year — over the life of the tax, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
The sales tax, which has been in place since 2000, helps fund Parks and Recreation projects and maintenance. This includes new parks and facilities, trails and greenbelts and land acquisition for additional trails, according to Griggs.
At an election watch party at Shiloh Bar & Grill on Tuesday night, Griggs said, “You put forward those project that you think the would city want and you can only hope that they’ll come out and support those projects.”
The intimate event, hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, drew a small crowd of around 15.
Griggs said this new ballot starts generating revenue in April when the current one expires in March.
“We’ll work on a scheduled timeline of when the projects will be coming forward, and then we’ll take those to council,” he said.
He said they’ll start with the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at the end of the month, since funds are already set aside for that.
Moving forward, there will be a very rigorous public hearing process to approve of the projects that the Parks and Recreation Department has proposed.
Adam Morrison, vice president of the Columbia Disc Golf Club, said Columbia’s parks make the town what it is, especially since it's where a lot of the city’s attractions come from.
He said the city's parks are what led him to disc golf and eventually led him to get involved with parks and recreation.
Randy Boehm, co-chair of Friends of Columbia Parks and Recreation and former police chief, said having positive recreational opportunities and outlets is good for everyone in the community. He added that when the Parks and Recreation Department is able to receive funding from this tax, it frees up general revenue funds for other issues like public safety.
Heather Hargrove, Boehm's co-chair, said the group promoted the election by sending out postcards, posting to social media, debunking misconceptions and visiting different user groups.
"This is the best example of citizens working together to provide parks and trails and facilities that are amazing for our community and have a huge economic impact on our community," she said.
"I'm a strong advocate for getting out to vote period, no matter what the issue is, because I believe we all play a part and need to have a voice in a remarkable part of our government: the ability we have to vote."