The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question:
Name at least one thing you could do, as a School Board member, to address racism within the district.
Maledy: Our education system is intended to uphold equal opportunity, but too often if falls short, and reflects and reinforces the disparity in a community. The quote below is from the NEA website and it holds true to my personal position on racial justice as part of our education system:
“Racial justice is the systematic fair treatment of people of all races, resulting in equitable opportunities and outcomes for all. Racial justice — or racial equity — goes beyond “anti-racism.” It is not just the absence of discrimination and inequities, but also the presence of deliberate systems and supports to achieve and sustain racial equity through proactive and preventative measures.”
I underlined the last sentence in this quote because it reflects how I am proactively and personally supporting our students as a member of the board of education. In addition to formally adopting a board equity statement last year, CPS is systematically and carefully reviewing our policies, practices and programs through this equity lens to ensure we are upholding equal educational opportunities.
Neal: If elected, I will advocate for the continuation and expansion of efforts to recruit and retain teachers who represent the diverse makeup of our community. Representation is important. When students walk down the hallway and see teachers who reflect and represent themselves, it improves their self esteem and educational experience and may pique interest in entering the teaching profession later in life.
Saylor: Listen to all voices, and treat people equally. I was a junior volunteer firefighter for the Southern Boone County Fire District, and during that time I would respond to all different types of calls. Every call had one thing in common, a person was in need of help. If you bring in a racial, gender or any other bias to these calls and will treat people differently depending on the bias, then, frankly, you should not volunteer for these positions. I look at each student as an individual person having potential, and as a board member, I would take the duty of providing the best education possible to all students very seriously.
Sasser: In a district where 40% of students are students of color (mostly Black), all candidates are white. Racial truths are uncomfortable. We must name them, and we must face them.
In working together, in connecting with the community, and in supporting the superintendent, the board members set the tone on whether we maintain the status quo or transform. The board must keep race at the forefront of every decision and allocate resources to meet the needs of Black students, teachers and staff.
The board must hold the new superintendent accountable to expectations around targeted efforts to recruit and retain staff of color, to eliminate racially disproportionate discipline practices and to change racially harmful systems in the district. The board can also partner with a consultant to design and conduct a district-wide equity audit that would give the community a more transparent picture of equity gaps and inform resource allocation.
Snodgrass: There is not one single thing that will fully address racism in the district, but a first step is affirming what we are told by our Black and Brown and other racial minority communities about their experiences and working to address those issues. We must also look at ways to fully support students and teachers from these communities in our schools and at providing ongoing professional development training around biases to employees and board members.