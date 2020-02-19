Seclusion and restraint, recording conferences and the possibility of a special education parent advisory committee were just a few of the topics discussed at a forum hosted Wednesday night by the Columbia Special Education Parent Teacher Association.
The association, known as CoMO SEPTA, works to support students in the district with special needs.
This was the second forum for the four Columbia School Board candidates in 2020.
There are three open seats on the seven-member board. Two current board members are up for reelection: board President Helen Wade, who has served for nine years, and Vice President Jonathan Sessions, who has served for 10 years. Chris Horn and David Seamon are new candidates. Current board member Paul Cushing is not seeking reelection.
While the four candidates agreed on many topics discussed Wednesday, they had different opinions on Columbia Public Schools’ current recording policy, which prohibits recording meetings. The school board has been reviewing this policy since September.
Implementing a policy that allows recordings would make Columbia the first district in the state to do so, Wade said. Being alone in allowing recordings could cause special education teachers to leave the district because some may fear being recorded. Wade said she does support state legislation that would allow recordings across Missouri, standardizing the policy statewide.
Sessions said he couldn’t imagine how stressful meetings between parents and teachers are, especially meetings about individualized programs and accommodation plans, but mirrored Wade’s concerns about teachers leaving the district. He said teachers didn’t sign up to be recorded and that they have expressed reservations about being recorded in surveys conducted by the board. Sessions said he is not opposed to statewide legislation.
Horn said that when he first heard about the district’s policy against recordings, he thought they should be allowed. He stands by this, and he said if allowing recordings in meetings would benefit students, then the board should figure out how to make it work.
Seamon said he understands teachers’ nervousness and concerns about being the first district in the state to allow recordings, but stated that they should still take place. He said the district should provide teachers with support and training so that they are comfortable with being recorded.
Horn and Seamon were met with applause from the audience after their responses. About 20 people were in attendance.
All candidates expressed support for a special education parent advisory committee and agreed that increased discussion between parents of children with special needs and the board would be beneficial. Wade cited the importance of SEPTA’s current conversations with the board.
Seclusion and restraint policies were a subject of discussion as well.
Wade said she understands it is an emotional subject for parents. She said no teacher in the district wants to put students in harm’s way and stated that seclusion and restraint should be used only as a last resort.
Sessions said seclusion and restraint should be prohibited and that it should be a goal of the district to help students build self-regulation skills necessary to allow them to be in general education classrooms.
Horn, like Wade, said that seclusion and restraint should only be used as a last resort. He said the practice illustrates a fundamental misunderstanding and lack of inclusion. Horn also said staff hired by Catapult Learning, contracted by the district to run the Center for Responsive Education, need to be held to the same standard as district employees.
Seamon said he does not agree with putting children in seclusion rooms. He said counselors and therapists should be available to address and solve issues before teachers feel the need to enforce seclusion and restraint.
Other candidate forums will be held by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, on Thursday; Race Matters, Friends, next Wednesday; and Faith Voices of Columbia, on March 10.