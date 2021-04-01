The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question:
What would your priorities be as a Columbia School Board member?
Maledy: As we finally approach a return to full-time, in-seat learning, my top three priorities remain even more critically relevant:
• Closing the achievement gap across all student demographics through equity in education and enrichment opportunities.
• Developing sound strategies to attract and retain quality teachers.
• Ensuring that the district continues to earn the community’s confidence, trust and consistent financial support.
I know I have made a difference in my first term on the School Board, but the job is not finished. I believe it is my responsibility to continue to serve our students, families, teachers and community as we collectively attempt to fast-track lost learning time and ensure rapid student achievement. Continuity and breadth of understanding are important under these circumstances.
Neal: My No. 1 priority is helping our community recover from the past year. We first need to accurately assess students to determine which gaps need filled, not just academically, but also emotionally and mentally. Then, we need to develop a flexible plan to address these deficits.
Saylor: My priorities would be to help make Columbia Public Schools offer the best education to all students. Columbia is very good at supporting their public school system via taxes and bonds. CPS has quite a few resources at their disposal, the recent audit of resources for High Schools suggest that we will be able to support our lower achieving students better if we change the way that we are using some of our resources. This is a priority for me, achieving equity by bringing the lower achieving students up rather than removing resources from the high achieving students. There must be a balance between services provided and fiscal responsibility. I would look for ways to be able to provide an exceptional education but be able to stay under our budget.
Sasser: I believe education is a human right, and public education is the best way to equip all children in our community for success. I will prioritize transparency and inclusion in decision-making. Moreover, I will strive to transform our school district by prioritizing policies that address educational disparities and dismantle systems of oppression.
When elected, I will be the only person serving on the school board with classroom experience in CPS. I want to bring a teacher’s voice and perspective to decision-making as teachers deeply understand the needs and aspirations of our students.
I want our district to take a human-centered approach to change. After this year, we need to address our collective recovery by problem-solving creatively. And we need to start by hearing from the most critically impacted voices. We need to use what we learn in authentic conversation to innovate, and evolve together.
Snodgrass: As a parent and an educator, I believe in our public schools.
I look forward to working with our community to come together to build equitable and safe opportunities for all our students. As a school board member I’d like to see our district work to:
• Improve openness and clear communication to Columbia families around decisions and regarding educational and enrichment opportunities available to students.
• Amplify underrepresented and working parents’ voices.
• Address issues of racial inequity.
• Prioritize safety for students, teachers and staff.
• Build connections across our community.