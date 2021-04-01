The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question:
Name at least one thing the School Board can do to be more transparent in its decision-making.
Maledy: During my first term on the board of education, I’ve come to realize transparency sometimes means different things to different people. This was particularly evident as our district worked to navigate the upheaval and unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic. Our board meetings and work sessions are public, the board meetings are televised and available on our website, but sometimes families and the citizens of our community do not have the time to watch the meetings or understand the workings of the district. We have a very engaged community and the board of education members receive many, many emails, which we try to respond to with explanations and answers to their specific questions.
Neal: I appreciate when board members take the time to explain their decision-making rationale regarding specific issues. It is helpful for all of our stakeholders to know the “why” behind particular votes. Although I do not believe that explanations should be required, I do think that dialogue improves community trust.
Saylor: Publishing all of the studies and audit results on their website. Columbia Public Schools already has a website that they maintain and can put content that they choose on that site. I would like to see all of the research that the School Board has gone through that has molded their votes on different topics. If the community were able to see these studies, then I think that they would agree with the decisions being made or at least understand how the board came to these decisions.
I am a parent and I am running as a candidate to be on the School Board, and from my experiences the Columbia Public Schools website is difficult to navigate. I can find what I am looking for quicker by doing a Google search and navigating to the page that I need that way; this does not help with the feeling of transparency.
Sasser: The board can increase outreach to the community, especially those who face additional barriers to getting information — including mobility limits, technology limits, economic limits, literacy limits or language limits — and ask how to make information that the board holds more accessible. The accessibility of School Board meetings can also be improved.
For example, board meetings could include child-friendly spaces, and times could vary to allow attendance of those who do not work a 9-to-5 schedule. Additionally, the board could establish public work groups of impacted communities that can be created to engage in critical inquiry and dialogue.
Snodgrass: Board members and administration may need to take additional time to meet with the community and provide fuller explanations about the variables considered in making a decision. This may also include taking more time for major decisions to ensure sufficient community input and consideration.