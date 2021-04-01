The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question:
What is one thing you could do, as a board member, to increase parent and community input in board decisions?
Maledy: At the district level, we continue to look for ways to better communicate and gather input from our constituents. One example is our World Cafes that have been used for several years to specifically seek community input on a particular issue or challenge. Another example is The Parent University, which was created two years ago to better inform students and their families on a variety of topics within CPS.
We also have community representatives as members of our CPS standing committees and typically include community members and parents when we form work groups and focus groups. As mentioned above, we regularly use focus groups for input when boundaries are changed and for the naming of schools, etc.
Neal: As a board member, I would seek a diversity of perspectives. Throughout the events of the past year, it has been apparent that not all voices in our community are being heard equally. If elected to the board, I would look to coordinate creative events that would draw in underrepresented voices, including low-income families and families of students who qualify for special education services.
Saylor: I think that being pleasant and open to communication will encourage the community to be more involved in board decisions. If people feel like you are not listening to them or if they feel like you are a cold individual, then they will simply choose not talk to you unless they have a topic that motivates them. The motivated people will always give input regardless of how they perceive you.
We want the full community's voices to be involved, so I would suggest having more community events, similar to church events, that will invite all to join and have fun together. If we can have fun together, then we will be much more willing to work with each other on difficult topics.
Sasser: As a board member, I will actively seek out community and parent input from people who our district has historically marginalized and harmed, including Black families and teachers, Latinx families and teachers, LGBTQ families and teachers, families of students with disabilities and low-income families.
Additionally, the board could intentionally create issue-specific work groups made up of impacted parents, impacted students and affinity organization representation. For example, in trying to tackle racial discrimination in EEE (for gifted students), the board could form a work group that includes students of color, parents of those students and a Black-led organization like Worley Street Roundtable.
Snodgrass: This is something that I believe the current board and administration are doing better with and I think can still be improved. More involvement with community organizations and meeting families where they are are crucial steps in increasing parent and community input in decision-making.
We must also intentionally reach out to those who will be directly impacted by decisions and provide enough notice and opportunity for all parents and families to participate, including those whose schedules or other circumstances typically prevent them from attending meetings.