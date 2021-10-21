Columbia School Board member David Seamon announced his intention to run for mayor of Columbia on Thursday morning.
If elected, Seamon would be Columbia's first Black mayor, according to a news release posted to his website.
According to the news release, he would "ensure the city continues its leadership as a welcoming and innovative community." The release mentioned living affordability and "reimagining" public safety as policy goals.
Seamon was elected to the School Board in June 2020, and his term expires in April 2023. He has lived in Columbia since 2003 and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and graduated from Rock Bridge High School and Columbia College.
"David's quiet and steady leadership with an emphasis on equity is exactly what Columbia needs right now," said disability activist Jacque Sample in the release.
Seamon is in the process of collecting signatures to enter the mayoral race. Official filings for candidacy will open Dec. 7.