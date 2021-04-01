The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question.
What do you hope the incoming superintendent, H. Brian Yearwood, will prioritize?
Maledy: I am very excited about Dr. Yearwood joining the CPS community as our superintendent. I anticipate him supporting strong parental engagement and building trusting community relationships. I know he will focus on closing the opportunity and achievement gap between our diverse groups of learners. I am pleased to know his 90-day entry plan includes a “listening tour”, along with an in-depth examination of student performance data and critical barriers to success. His findings during this research period will result in a transition strategy that represents the diverse voices and constituents, and establishes his initial priorities.
Neal: I hope that Dr. Yearwood will prioritize recovering from the past year’s events. In my opinion, now is not the time for new policies and procedures. Now is the time for stability and consistency. We need to focus on the basics of providing a high quality educational experience for every student in the district.
Saylor: I hope the incoming superintendent will prioritize community involvement. I really enjoy being in a community who looks out for each other; I learned this from my father. My father was a paramedic and was always looking out for others. I learned a live and let live mentality from him and that has brought many different types of people into my life. I believe that when the entire community is involved in the public schools then that will result in the best outcome. There are many stakeholders in a public school system and you will not be able to please everyone, but the more people who are interested in the health of the school the more likely they will be motivated to improve the health of the school. The more perspectives we can bring to the table, the better refined our approach to improvement.
Sasser: We have an opportunity during this pandemic to rethink what our schools could be. Dr. Yearwood will be the lead in envisioning the future with us and we need him to be able to do transformative work. Foremost, Dr. Yearwood will need to prioritize transformational equity work that shifts the school culture at every stakeholder level. Additionally, our district will be creating a new Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) to set the vision and mission for the next five years. I am excited for Dr. Yearwood to synthesize his vast knowledge with what he learns about our community to build a more inclusive school system for the next 5 years and beyond.
Snodgrass: I feel confident Dr. Yearwood will be prioritizing our students and getting to know our community. I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with him and the rest of the board and the community in setting priorities for the district through the development of the strategic plan and more immediately in supporting our students, teachers, and staff both academically and with mental/emotional needs as we finish up this school year and prepare for the next.