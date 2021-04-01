The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question:
What do you think about CPS students returning to their schools five days a week after spring break?
Maledy: I believe our district did many things right during the pandemic. Districts across the country, especially large districts like ours, have faced and continue to face the same issues of balancing the desire to have traditional school with what is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Our priority has been the safety of all our students and employees, and our plans were designed to allow learning to continue while also keeping people safe.
This past year I have listened to the feedback from all points of view and tried to balance these voices against what the science and experts tell us. With the vaccine now available, updated guidelines and a downward trend in cases, the science and the health experts are telling us it’s time to move to the next phase of our re-entry. And that is exactly what we are doing.
Neal: I am excited for our students, parents, teachers and community members that we are returning to in-seat instruction five days per week. This school year, the board had a series of difficult decisions to make and, although they considered both epidemiological data and community input, it was not possible to please everyone. However, I would have voted and advocated for a full return much sooner as the available data indicated that it was safe months ago.
Saylor: I think that our community is breathing a sigh of relief that our schools are finally going to be back in-seat five days a week. This is especially true for the families that have lesser means to overcome the expense of sending their children to other places to learn virtually. While we all know that school is not day care, we also know that we cannot leave elementary age children at home alone.
I understand that there will be some challenges to overcome to get all children back to in-seat learning five days per week but I believe that the rewards for doing so greatly outweigh the risks. There are many peer-reviewed studies that suggest that COVID-19 does not spread in the schools. Positive cases do mirror what is happening in the community, but positive case rates do not increase because children have been attending school.
Sasser: A strong district is proactive in looking ahead at potential challenges and meeting those needs now. I think we need to get to work now on investigating what new challenges our students, teachers, families and staff might face with this new adjustment. For example, we currently have secondary students who will remain virtual after spring break. These students currently have Wednesdays set aside for focused learning and intervention with their teachers. Now, our secondary teachers will be in-person with their face-to-face students on Wednesdays. How will we, as a district, continue to meet the needs of our secondary virtual students while also honoring our teachers’ schedules and contracts? As we continue to shift for these changes, we must be ready to solve for new challenges that come.
Snodgrass: I know that many of our students, families and educators have been looking forward to returning to the classroom. I’m thankful for dropping case rates in our community and increased accessibility for the vaccine, and I am hopeful that with continued mask-wearing and other safety measures our students can successfully transition to five days a week in-seat learning. I
tend to be more cautious around certain safety issues and have some concerns, particularly given how crowded some our classrooms will be, but I also know that our current board has made their decision guided by data and consulting with health experts. I am confident in the professionalism of our teachers and staff and hope that our community continues to support efforts to keep COVID rates low so our children can benefit.