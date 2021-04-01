The Missourian solicited written answers to seven questions from the five candidates for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is seeking a second three-year term, while Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass are competing for the other seat coming open on the seven-member volunteer board. The election is Tuesday.
Here are the candidates’ answers to the following question:
The district periodically redraws school attendance zones. What should be the priorities be in setting those boundaries?
Maledy: School attendance zone changes are a response to our district population growth and geographic shifts in the number of students. Attendance areas will continue to change with growth, and we complete regular reviews of district enrollment patterns and building capacity. The (board of education) guidelines state that the attendance area should anticipate future growth of neighborhoods. In addition, a walkable and bikeable school is important, but may not always be possible.
The attendance area seeks to reflect the composition of the Columbia Public School community. However, the board recognizes the power of a school to create community. Accessibility for families is important (volunteering and attending school functions are easier when the school is near), and we need to consider time students spend on a bus and distance traveled to and from school. To help complete this work when attendance areas are being reviewed, we convene several focus groups to gather feedback from our parents and community stakeholders.
Neal: In CPS, the attendance area conversation is ongoing. Many variables must be considered: transportation costs, minimizing the distance from home to school, minimizing student transitions from kindergarten to graduation, minimizing the frequency of changes for real estate purposes and balancing the number of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. All of these are important considerations.
In the past, CPS has hired an outside consulting firm to aid the redrawing of attendance areas. I would like to see this practice continue. When these discussions become contentious, having a third party involved promotes objectivity.
Saylor: There are many nuances to creating school boundaries that are fair for all parties. The biggest hurdle is that people with financial means actually have school choice and can move to an area that has the school that they like the best. I would love to see different study results to see how they suggest the fairest way to draw these lines.
I have read articles coming from St. Louis where district lines were changed to help get all students success rates higher, but this tactic was unsuccessful because people with financial means that had high performing students would move to be in a different building of their choosing. This effectively negated any progress that the district was trying to implement.
Because of this history, I would prioritize proximity so that the children will have a shorter commute to school and class size so that teachers are not overwhelmed.
Sasser: The highest priority for boundary setting is looking at decision-making through an equity lens. Our first priority is to identify and ask the families that have been historically most harmed or disadvantaged by these decisions: What do our BIPOC, low-income and/or families of students with disabilities articulate that they need around this issue?
Next, we need to acknowledge the centrality of schools in building community. How do we ensure our attendance areas allow for students and families to participate fully in school functions?
Finally, Columbia will continue to grow, and therefore attendance areas will continue to need to shift. How can we effectively use our understanding of the past, present, and future to make sound decisions about future growth in our community and plan attendance redistricting effectively given this reality?
Snodgrass: In setting boundaries the board should be looking at both the student experience and how our various schools reflect our overall community. While we want students and families to live close to their schools, it is also important to consider the benefits of a diverse student body in all our schools. The balancing of these two considerations along with additional community input should all be prioritized.