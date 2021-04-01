On Tuesday, Columbia voters will decide who will fill two open seats on the Columbia School Board. Candidates are incumbent Teresa Maledy and newcomers Luke Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass.
The seven-member board is made up of volunteers who serve three-year terms. Susan Blackburn, who was elected in 2018, decided not to run for a second term.
Here is a look at the candidates, in the order they appear on the ballot. They also answered a series of questions on the following topics:
Teresa Maledy
How long have you lived in Columbia?
I was born and raised in Columbia, and I’m a product of the Columbia Public Schools. I moved back to Columbia in 1997 after living and working in Kansas City for 16 years.
Family details:
I am married to Scott Maledy, who also grew up in Columbia. We married in 2000, and eight years ago we adopted three children who attend Columbia Public Schools. They are currently 9, 11 and 13. I also have three older children who are in their 30s.
If you have school-aged children, what mode of learning did you choose during the pandemic?
We chose in-seat learning for our children. However, as we know, most of this school year has actually been a virtual learning environment. Our seventh and fifth graders did pretty well with on-line learning, but it was more difficult for our third grader to learn online. He is easily distracted even in a classroom setting, and trying to focus on a screen for his lesson was particularly challenging. All of our children very excited about going back in seat five days a week on April 5th.
What is your profession?
I was in banking for about 40 years and retired in 2018. At the time of my retirement, I was the regional CEO for the Commerce Bank Central and Eastern Region headquartered in Columbia. This means I am a knowledgeable resource for the district as we deal with operations, leadership development, financial issues including budgets, construction and facility management. For the last two years, I’ve served as the chair of the CPS Finance Committee and chair of the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee.
If you belong to any groups in town, what are they?
I currently serve on a statewide advisory board for Aligned (formerly known as the Alliance for Childhood Education), and locally, I serve on the board for the Cradle to Career Alliance.
Before my retirement, I served on numerous boards including the Stephens College Board of Trustees, REDI, Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Heart of Missouri United Way, and I was the founding chair of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri. I also served on the board of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation.
Luke Neal
How long have you lived in Columbia?
22 years — I moved here in 1999 to attend Mizzou.
Family details:
I have been married to my wife, Amy, for 17 years, and we have two daughters in elementary school.
If you have school-aged children, what mode of learning did you choose during the pandemic?
In an unprecedented year we made an unprecedented decision and enrolled our children in private school. We made this decision for stability and consistency. We are eager for them to return to Fairview Elementary.
What is your profession?
I am the area director for Young Life, a nonprofit Christian youth organization.
If you belong to any groups in town, what are they?
I am a member of The Crossing church, the Ridgefield Park Association and Southwest Swim Club.
Aron Saylor
How long have you lived in Columbia?
Fifteen years.
Family details:
Wife of 13 years, 8-year-old daughter, 6-year-old son.
If you have school-aged children, what mode of learning did you choose during the pandemic?
We chose in-seat school from the beginning of the school year.
What is your profession?
Web developer.
If you belong to any groups in town, what are they?
I don't belong to any formal groups.
Katherine Sasser
How long have you lived in Columbia?
Eighteen years. I moved to Columbia for College in 2003 and have been here ever since.
Family details:
I am the mom of three children, ages 9, 7 and 4.
If you have school-aged children, what mode of learning did you choose during the pandemic?
My school-age children participate in virtual learning through CPS this school year. We also set up a “pod” model with two other CPS families where we established shared COVID-safety agreements and integrated CPS virtual classes into a small face-to-face cohort of six children total.
What is your profession?
I am an Educational Program Coordinator with eMINTS National Center at the University of Missouri, where I direct a federal grant that supports technology integration and teacher effectiveness, through a STEM-based design-thinking program in high-needs rural schools across Missouri and Kansas.
If you belong to any groups in town, what are they?
I am the board president of YAAL Rock!, a nonprofit organization that supports youth empowerment. I am also a member of P4P through The Center Project.
Jeanne Snodgrass
How long have you lived in Columbia?
Eight years.
Family details:
My husband and I have been married for nearly 24 years and have three children ages 10, 13 and 16. We also have two dogs and a cat.
If you have school-aged children, what mode of learning did you choose during the pandemic?
In-seat with the understanding that the instruction might be virtual based on safety considerations around COVID.
What is your profession?
Executive director of Mizzou Hillel, Jewish Campus Center.
If you belong to any groups in town, what are they?
Member of Congregation Beth Shalom, involvement with Faith Voices and dance/arts organizations.