Boone County commission candidates discussed distribution of pandemic aid funding, inmate safety and racial disparities in their second forum Wednesday night.
The Zoom event, cohosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the NAACP, gave candidates the opportunity to debate one last time ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Southern District candidates Republican incumbent Fred Parry and Democrat Justin Aldred and Northern District candidates Democratic incumbent Janet Thompson and Republican Tristan Asbury all attended.
The moderator, KOMU's Megan Judy, asked questions provided by the Columbia NAACP and the Chamber of Commerce. Each candidate was given one minute to respond and one minute each for opening and closing statements. Unlike the last forum, all candidates addressed the same questions, and the first speaking slot rotated between the four.
The first topic the candidates addressed was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While most candidates focused on the need to emphasize health and safety guidelines and practice social distancing, Parry said he's planning for the long-term economic recovery.
"We've missed the boat in focusing on the economic recovery," Parry said.
He said that while 16 people have tragically died from contracting the virus in Boone County, thousands have lost their livelihoods.
Parry also said that in dealing with the pandemic and CARES Act distribution, the commission has failed to communicate adequately with the public throughout the process — a critique that both Aldred and Asbury echoed.
When asked for recommendations on how to keep inmates safe from COVID, Aldred said that some CARES Act funding could potentially be allocated to help the prison protect inmates.
Asbury pointed to the lack of cases that have occurred within the prison and applauded the sheriff's use of best practices, saying there's little he would recommend or change at this point.
The other three echoed praise for the sheriff but turned to other recommendations. Parry brought up how visitation has been diminished effectively and said that should be continued, in careful balance with inmates' rights.
Thompson cited the way county officials worked to diminish the jail's population, saying they've kept crowding down by not holding detainees who are not pressing cases or flight risks.
The next question turned the conversation to the future of county revenue in light of the pandemic's effects.
Parry and Asbury cited an increase in overall county revenue during the pandemic to illustrate a lack of major impact on funds.
In regards to the long-term problem of declining sales tax due to the increase in online shopping, Parry said, "Under no circumstances should we consider raising property taxes. ... We should see where else we can tighten our belt."
Thompson said the recent uptick in revenue was likely caused by the effect of the stimulus and other factors counteracting the economic threat of the pandemic.
Several candidates talked about the need for collaboration in response to a question on the need for more affordable housing.
To increase affordable housing, the candidates suggested a variety of solutions. Asbury focused on the need to reassess permits and regulation fees within the city. Parry agreed and also cited the need to encourage the lending community to take risks. Thompson said that the National Association for Counties has several models that could be applied to structure Boone County's housing services.
When asked about racial disparities in Boone County and specifically during traffic stops, Asbury said he would need to take a look at the statistics but in case of misconduct, any offenders "should be punished accordingly."
Parry said the issue lies in a lack of communication. Thompson said there needs to be implicit bias training for all officers, and Aldred said the police force should also reflect the community.
The candidates expressed different ideas about when and how to fund social services, infrastructure and broadband services.
Asbury said roads and bridges are some of his biggest priorities. Parry said that keeping deputies on the road is high on the list. Aldred kept it broad and said that the needs of the community should be funded before new or special projects.
The candidates were asked to provide the percentage minority population for Boone County, if they could, and what they'd do to encourage diversity in the county. According to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 9.8% of the population is Black and 3.5% of the population is Hispanic.
Thompson and Asbury said they couldn't cite the specific percentage of the population. Thompson pointed toward the lack of diversity in county government positions and stressed the need for more minority officials.
Aldred guessed around 9-10%. He said he remembered the figure from research into the disproportionately high percentage of COVID-19 cases that affected people of color.
Parry said Boone County's population is 9% African American and 2% Hispanic, and pointed to a lack of reasons for minorities to want to move to the area.
"First of all, there's a lack of affordable housing, a lack of economic opportunity in our central city," Parry said. "It would be very hard to find gainful employment. There is ... a lack of affordable child care and a lack of reliable public transportation."
Parry explained that the community needed to work on attracting minority populations as much as attracting businesses that could provide new jobs.
They ended the forum by reminding viewers to get out and vote Nov. 3.