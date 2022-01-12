More Information

About this job

Job title: Boone County Presiding Commissioner

Term: Election to a four-year term occurs in November 2022. Party primary elections, if needed, are in August. Commissioner term begins on Jan. 1, 2023.

Salary: $102,876.80

Job requirements: Full-time position. This is one of three county commissioners responsible for establishing county policies, adopts the annual budget for all county operations; approves expenditures for each county department; ensures county compliance with statutory requirements and acts as liaison with county boards, commissions, and other governmental agencies.