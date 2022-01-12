Business woman Connie Leipard, owner of Quality Drywall Construction, announced she will be running for Boone County presiding commissioner.
Leipard has plans to focus on infrastructure and broadband issues, according to a news release, stating that infrastructure is an issue people encounter daily, through water, roads and buildings. She said being part of the construction industry gives her the experience to understand and address infrastructure issues.
Leipard was previously the president and is currently the parliamentarian of the National Association of Women in Construction and has worked with The Builders’ Association Central Region. As a woman in construction and as a business owner, Leipard said her perspective of the community would aid her in fulfilling the job responsibilities.
Public safety is another priority, according to the news release. She said she would like to focus on supporting public safety agencies, like the Boone County Sheriff's Department, through policies and budget.
She said that as a longtime resident, having called Boone County home since 1971, she is plugged in to this community and serves on the Boone County Children's Services Board, is a current board member of the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise/Giving Gardens and volunteers for the Great Rivers Council Boy Scouts.
She said she has served in voluntary positions her whole life, and that commitment and experience would serve her in this elected position.
"I am not a politician. I'm just regular citizen of the county that has a passion to serve," Leipard said.
Leipard will appear on the Republican primary ballot Aug. 2. Nick Knoth and Kip Kendrick have also announced that they are running for the position. Both Knoth and Kendrick are running as Democrats.