The three candidates for two three-year terms on the Columbia City Council that will be filled in the April 3 election recently responded to a written questionnaire submitted by the Missourian. Here are their answers to this question:
What are the most significant challenges facing the ward you seek to represent?
Second Ward candidate Mike Trapp
The biggest challenge in the Second Ward and in Columbia is the gap between what you can make working in Columbia versus what it costs to live here. We have nearly full employment and close to a 25 percent poverty rate. Most of our residents who rent are cost burdened, as are a sizable portion of homeowners.
We need to continue to support entrepreneurship, help our existing businesses grow and recruit new employers who pay enough to support a family. We need to expand affordable housing options and maintain overall housing affordability while making critical investments in infrastructure. These challenges are not easy, and good results are not guaranteed. I am committed to working hard to address our biggest problems and help better get the word out about our many successes.
Second Ward candidate Paul Love
Public safety. When 90 percent of any group lists this as a top concern you clearly have a real problem. Sixty percent expect to hear shots, and more than half are afraid to go out at night. How can a representative government know these statistics and not respond? The number of murders and rapes in our city have risen so precipitously even the mayor has asked for a special report from city officials to explain what is happening.
Sixth Ward candidate Betsy Peters
As the Sixth Ward continues to see more development, we need to continue to focus on public safety and infrastructure.
