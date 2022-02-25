Third Ward City Council candidate Karl Skala promoted his reelection campaign Friday afternoon at the Muleskinners' weekly meeting.
The club of Columbia democrats hosted Skala to answer questions from its members about his policy goals as a council member. Roy Lovelady, the other candidate for the Third Ward, was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.
As the incumbent, Skala has served on the council for 12 years. He's also been a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Environment and Energy Commission and the Chamber of Commerce.
"I represent leadership experience, institutional memory, continuity, community access and real deliverables," Skala said.
These deliverables were centered on public safety, road infrastructure and "neighborhood equity and integrity".
Skala's vision for public safety involved adding more officers and officer trainings to the Columbia Police Department. He said his goal is to provide for violence deescalation personnel and mental health interventions. Staffing a new fire station is another one of his goals.
For infrastructure, Skala hopes to claim a "fair share" of city funding for Third Ward roads, sidewalks, parks and trails.
One improvement he wants to see in particular is more street lights, which he called a "relatively inexpensive neighborhood security solution."
Muleskinners members were also curious about how Skala planned to address contentious city issues such as trash pickup and affordable housing.
Under the city's current "pay-as-you-throw" system, residents use black bags with city logos on them. Those that use more than 104 bags in a year must buy extras for $2 apiece.
Skala said he'd support introducing roll carts if there was popular support for it to replace bags, but that he's yet to see which has more community backing.
But either way, Skala said, "we're always going to have to have a hybrid system because there are parts of this town that are not amenable to the automated equipment that we will need for roll carts."
He made it clear, however, that he was not in favor of privatizing the trash service in any way.
Skala was also adamant that ending homelessness must be a continued goal of the council, citing the rise in costs for the city to subsidize support for Columbia's unhoused.
He also loosely outlined plans to increase affordable housing in the city, possibly through "inclusionary zoning."This is the practice of incentivizing developers to include affordable housing options in new projects alongside more expensive housing.
"We all know that the best way to deal with homelessness is to provide folks a home of some sort," he said.
Also at the meeting was Ragini Algole, election judge coordinator for Boone County. Algole encouraged Muleskinners members to apply as poll workers for this year's upcoming elections.
Poll worker positions are paid but require workers to be present at polling locations all day. Boone County relies on these workers in order to staff enough locations for residents to vote. In addition, each location has to maintain an equal number of poll workers from both parties, making the hiring process more difficult.
Residents can apply to be poll workers online.