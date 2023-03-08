The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
What priorities specific to your ward do you perceive that were not addressed by the previous questions submitted to you by the Missourian?
Nick Knoth: Equitable access to services and opportunities needs to be prioritized; just because a service exists does not mean it is accessible to those who need it. Investments in critical sewer and wastewater projects are needed in the First Ward in order to protect the environment, the health of our homes and the longevity of our historic neighborhoods.
Similarly, improvements to the safety of our pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure is long past due. Finally, broadband development is an overlooked issue in the First Ward; those who would benefit the most from fiber internet access have the least access to it.
Don Waterman: In talking with a current council member, the Thornbrook subdivision has an issue with low water pressure. The solution is a city water tower in southwest Columbia. The current water tower in Thornbrook is owned by Boone County.
Gregg Bush: My three priorities are public safety, affordable housing and workforce development. This was covered.