Public transit has been a topic throughout Columbia’s election cycle, as candidates have weighed in on how to improve the city’s public transit system, which many candidates and citizens alike view as ineffective.
Debate on transit has often centered around bus stops, staffing of drivers and traffic emissions.
All four mayoral candidates broadly agree that a more robust public transit system is necessary and the long rides and and lack of convenient bus stops are an issue. However, the priorities of each candidate in their suggestions for improvement have varied and provide options to voters going to the polls April 5.
Mayoral candidate Tanya Heath has taken a measured approach focused on research and listening to the community to improve the lives of citizens. Heath said she wants to make sure that those who are traveling on public transit are avoiding the long, inconvenient rides that have been common in the city’s current system.
“For people who are using the bus to get to work — well — that’s the two to four hours out of your life every day that you’re not spending with your family, you’re not building your community,” Heath said. “You don’t have the freedom to do whatever you’d like to do in your free time.”
Heath has prioritized bettering the work environment for Columbia’s bus drivers. By listening to their concerns, she hopes to improve the transit system’s staffing woes.
“Where are the bus drivers going? Are they going to a professional company? Are they leaving that career? What’s happened to them? We need to interview those people and find out what happened, why did they leave?”
Like Heath, mayoral candidate Barbara Buffaloe said she believes that staffing is a major concern for the growth of the transit system. Buffaloe’s approach is to first ensure that Columbia’s public transit is a “talent attractor” to ensure the system has adequate drivers to accommodate increased stops.
“First I want to make sure we’re looking at what is the pay of that position (bus drivers),” Buffaloe said during a mayoral forum hosted by the Missourian, KOMU and Vidwest studios on March 15. “So that we’re adequately providing a living wage so we can recruit more people to be drivers.”
Buffaloe emphasized improvements to city planning by creating denser population centers in the city’s main roads and commerce areas. She also wants to bring University of Missouri students onto the buses. By doing this, Buffaloe hopes to improve emissions as the city moves toward its climate goals.
“We want people from the university and others to ride on this bus so that they park their car and help with our transportation emissions,” she said.
Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew has also prioritized getting college students on the bus. Minchew wants to move the transit system from the Public Works Department to the Economic Development Division to promote the system’s growth.
“We don’t involve the university in ridership on our buses,” Minchew said at the forum. “In order for that to work, we’d have to put it in economic development and see it as a benefit to our students.”
In addition to moving the system as a whole to the Economic Development Division, Minchew wants to stimulate economic growth by providing reliable transportation to Columbia’s workforce.
“We need to have a bus that goes out to 3M and to Swift,” he said. “Those are shift workers, that’s the perfect people to be riding the bus.”
Mayoral candidate David Seamon agrees with Minchew on the importance of moving public transit under the jurisdiction of the Division of Economic Development.
“We have our airport under the Department of Economic Development because we view our airport as a potential job creator,” Seamon said. “Our transit system is under the department of public works, where we are focusing on filling in potholes, it shows the priority level of where our transit system is.”
Where Seamon has differed from other candidates is his focus on accessibility to public transit, which includes creating safer, wheel-chair-accessible sidewalks.
Seamon has also focused on how to protect and uplift marginalized communities with public transit.
“We need shelters at every bus stop,” Seamon said. “We talk about having folks go to Wabash, well you can’t even go to a bus stop without getting rained on half of the time.”
City Council candidates for the Third and Fourth Wards share similar concerns about city transit and offer their own proposals for improvement.
Fourth Ward candidate Erica Pefferman has a similar view to Minchew, in that the solution would involve some type of economic growth.
Citing public transportation in Gainesville, Florida, that implemented a fee on university students, “It was very small, one or $2 per credit hour, and it was added for the students ... and all the staff and all the students are able to ride for free.”
Pefferman said a ‘cash infusion’ into the system will provide the ability for the city to create new routes and keep them operating.
Third Ward candidate Roy Lovelady believes public transit should stay free and would like to look for solutions by reevaluating the situation.
“I would have to walk 30 minutes to a bus stop,” he said of today’s transit system. “And when I got on bus, it doesn’t go past my home, nor does it go past my job.”
Lovelady stated that though electric buses, sidewalks, and bike lanes are part of an ideal solution, no policy can be implemented without addressing the efficiency of the routes.
Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster finds that Columbia should look at a more long-term solution.
Foster notes the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO), is a useful resource and extends beyond the Boone county area. He suggests that their Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) should be revisited and reflected upon.
“It is also critical to keep in mind that CATSO is composed of representatives from both the city of Columbia and Boone County, as well as MoDOT,” said Foster. “Public transit needs to be addressed as a concern beyond our city limits.”
Foster also states that along with long-term planning goals, the city should look into electric charging stations to keep up with manufacturing and consumer needs.
Third Ward incumbent Karl Skala said he agrees that the city should take a look into electric buses and would like to see a solution involving MU.
“We have 126,000 people, but we have not aligned ourselves quite with a transit-oriented system yet,” said Skala. “We have to expand it to weekends and other things like smaller buses.”