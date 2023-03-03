The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
What changes do you think the Columbia City Council should make regarding the Citizens Police Review Board?
Fifth Ward
Gregg Bush: There simply must be a way for the citizens to give formal, actionable feedback to our peace officers and their commanders. Every profession has standards and oversight. As an RN, I answer to an independent State Board of Nursing who can investigate my professional and civic behavior to put my nursing license on probation or revoke it.
If law enforcement and citizens have the same goal of increasing public safety, there doesn’t need to be an adversarial relationship.
Don Waterman: From the reports by the various media organizations in the city, the current Citizens Police Review Board is more adversarial and confrontational as well as seeking to be more controlling than originally anticipated.
I think fingerprinting and background searches are appropriate for members of the Citizens Police Review Board. Not to disqualify, but simply to disclose any predisposition toward the police. If the Citizens Police Review Board and Columbia Police Department disagree on the recommendations for a disciplinary matter, and they cannot come to a mutual agreement, arbitration should be the route taken. I have heard, anecdotally, that the Citizens Police Review Board would like their decisions to be final and non-reviewable. I disagree with this. What mechanisms are in place to prevent the board from exceeding it's charter/mandate?
First Ward
Nick Knoth: Since the Citizens Police Review Board as had a reset in just the last two months, I believe we should support the current effort and see what transpires.