The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
What do you believe city government and the Columbia City Council can do to promote the creation of more affordable housing?
First Ward
Nick Knoth: The solution to affordable housing is more housing. We should incentivize the public and private development of affordable, family, and workforce housing through a variety ways, but fee waivers and expediting permitting are good examples of what can be done to help.
Similarly, infilling empty lots and increasing density are a necessity, and the path to doing so should be made less burdensome.
Fifth Ward
Gregg Bush: We have to encourage building of housing that allows everyday citizens to start building equity. Co-ops, duplexes and land trusts are a way to increase owner occupancy and allow for individuals and families to put down roots and have a stake in their community.
Don Waterman: This is a difficult issue. How do we define affordable housing? Does that mean rent is subsidized or is the building itself lower cost?
What else, if anything, is contributing to the cost? Reduced utilities would help. If city owned, make sure furnaces and a/c units are functioning at best efficiency. A land trust, city-owned property, individual-owned building, is an option. It lets individuals build equity, with a smaller economic impact. Downside is constraints on appreciation.
Another solution may be a density bonus for builders. Another option to increase density is using cottage development dimensional standards. This came up at the Feb.20 council meeting where a development was presented that used "cottage development dimensional standards" to allow for both more housing in the development, permitting more density, and by building smaller houses (two bedroom, one bath) decreasing the cost for initial purchase.
Challenges to affordable housing are rezoning and re-platting.