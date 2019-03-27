Columbia City Council candidates discussed the Citizens Police Review Board, strategies for increasing work opportunities for minorities and the influence of campaign donations from outside Boone County on Tuesday night in the last forum before next week's municipal election.
The Columbia Branch of the NAACP held the forum at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Mayoral candidates Brian Treece and Chris Kelly, council candidates Karl Skala and Ian Thomas attended. Columbia School board candidates answered questions, too.
NAACP PAC Co-Chairwomen Virginia Law and Pamela Hardin moderated.
Inclusion of minority workers
Kelly discussed his support for Boone County Attorney Robin Winn's idea of starting a felony-expungement clinic, which he also mentioned at past forums. The clinic would be a collaboration between the NAACP and the Boone County Bar Association that would help people with criminal records re-integrate into society. Winn talked about the idea at an NAACP Community Engagement meeting in February.
Kelly said felonies people have committed at young ages hinder them throughout their lives.
"Robin’s idea is to use the Bar to help these young folks go through the expungement process and get their felony taken off," Kelly said.
He said it wasn't his idea, but he fully supports it and wants to help it happen.
Treece used the Aurora Organic Dairy Plant as a success story for creating minority jobs. He said Aurora's contract with the city outlined goals for an Aurora workforce that should reflect the diversity of the community.
"What we did with that company was say: 'Look if our community is going to invest in your company, then you need to make sure your company invests in our community. Your workforce needs to look like the community that wants to welcome you here,'" Treece said.
Citizens Police Review Board
NAACP President Mary Ratliff talked about the importance of having and keeping positions for diversity officers so the integrity of community policing efforts is maintained.
She used the Citizens Police Review Board as an example. She said people worked hard to put together that board, but it was dramatically changed when it went before council and has been "watered down" over time.
Kelly agreed with Ratliff and said he believes that watering down is an effect of conflict with the Columbia Police Officers Association. He said that the city has a "deep, engrained cancer of racism" and that there's a small pocket of the CPOA where that finds a home.
Treece and Skala said no changes have been made to the review board ordinance. Ratliff later clarified that she felt these changes were unwritten but had nevertheless occurred.
"To be clear the ordinance with the civilian police review board has not changed," Treece said. "I think the types of cases that get to the civilian police review board has changed, but it was under Chief Burton that only cases that he determined to be well-founded made it to the CPRB."
Campaign finance
Treece, Kelly, Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala and Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas were questioned about any campaign donations they've received from outside the city and county. Skala and Thomas are unopposed in the election.
Treece said he has raised money aggressively for this election because of the amount Kelly raised in his last race, for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2008. Kelly and opponent Ed Robb raised more than $400,000 combined.
According to campaign finance reports filed Monday, Treece had collected a total of $110,121 for his re-election campaign. Kelly had raised a total of $52,816.
Kelly said that running for a state representative spot is different than running for mayor.
"One hundred percent of my money is from individuals, and 98 percent of it is from Boone County," Kelly said in relation to the mayoral campaign. "The only money that isn’t from Boone County is from people I canoe with."
He said he proposed early on in the race that he and Treece cap contributions and expenditures. Treece declined.
When Kelly said he would take and had not taken corporate contributions, Treece interjected and brought up an in-kind donation of $950 made to Kelly's campaign from the Columbia Marketing Group, which is affliliated with the Business Times Corp. Kelly said he didn't realize the money was from an LLC and addressed the situation immediately when he found out the donation was improper.
Thomas said he is unaware of any money contributed to his campaign from outside Boone County. He said he has raised around $9,000, and most of that sum came from small donations from Fourth Ward candidates.
Skala said he hasn't received any donations from outside the county, either. He said he's raised around $3,000.
Both Thomas and Skala said they've scaled back their fundraising strategies because they're unopposed.
