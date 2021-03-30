The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association hosted Second Ward Columbia City Council candidates Jim Meyer and Bill Weitkemper and Sixth Ward candidates Philip Merriman and Randy Minchew on Monday night, just eight days ahead of the Tuesday municipal election.
Second Ward candidate Andrea Waner and Sixth Ward candidate Betsy Peters did not attend the forum. The other four fielded questions from moderator Dan Viets, an attorney in private practice concentrating on the defense of marijuana cases, and Carolyn Matthews, an attorney and board member, with a focus on law enforcement interactions with the community.
The forum centered on racial disparities in law enforcement and choke holds as testimony in the trial of former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauven, who is accused of murder in the May 25 death of George Floyd, began.
A couple of candidates spoke about the impact discrimination has had on their family members, some of whom are people of color.
"Something can seem kind of unimportant to you until all of a sudden you have family members who are being directly affected by it," Minchew said. "Then you get to have a conversation with people in a family setting or where you can kind of understand it."
Minchew said that while he wishes racial discrimination did not exist, he has seen how it affects his Hispanic wife and members of his biracial family.
"There's a fear that if they're pulled over that they're afraid in a way that I'm not afraid if I'm pulled over," Minchew said.
He acknowledged the many factors affecting racial discrimination and said community policing is part of the answer.
Meyer said there always will be people with racial biases, but he doesn't believe racism is a systemic issue in Columbia. He cited research by MU economics professor Jeffrey Milyo, using "veil of darkness" theory, that showed evidence of bias in traffic stops in Columbia in 2014-15 but not in 2016-17.
"Police come in contact with groups based on the frequency of whether they are victims or suspects in a crime," Meyer said.
Weitkemper said some people might not want to admit racial discrimination and prejudice.
"I can assure you there is," Weitkemper said. "People that display it might not even be aware of it."
Weitkemper suggested forming an advisory committee to address these issues.
Merriman said it's impossible to boil down any discussion of racism into a soundbite. He said it's easy to manipulate statistics on the subject and that people on social media "make an art" out of this.
"They have generated our society into such a responsive state to anything racial that we have become a hyper-sensitive culture to racial topics," Merriman said.
The candidates were asked about the recent attempt to ban the use of the chokehold in Columbia. There was a consensus among the candidates that the safety of police is paramount and that the City Council was right to reject the ban, given that police rarely use chokeholds. They praised the Police Department's de-escalation training.
The candidates shared their thoughts about bridging the gap between marginalized communities and law enforcement. Weitkemper said that requires trust.
"If you get to know somebody, you can trust somebody and we are sprinting towards community policing," Weitkemper said. "The more people you know, the more people you can trust."
Weitkemper spoke about his African-American granddaughter, who struggles with racial discrimination at school.
Meyer said that addressing the problem requires a diversity of skills and perspectives and that he feels he's developed a reasonable understanding of different socioeconomic groups in Columbia, having lived here since 1977.
"I've formed some opinions about the city and how it works, but I definitely think that more transparency and more openness, and hearing other points of view is better than less," Meyer said.
Minchew talked about his past drug addiction and said his interaction with law enforcement was not great at the time. He said he's been sober now for 46 years and openly discusses his past in the hope of helping others with similar struggles.
"I understand the feeling of being on that side of the law enforcement," Minchew said.
Minchew said it's important to take time to listen to people and hear their stories in an effort to gain understanding.
"If you don't talk to them and they don't believe that you understand or they don't believe that you care, then there's really not a way to bridge the gap," Minchew said.