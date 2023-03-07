The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
If voters in the municipal election approve the proposed 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana, what do you believe are the best uses for the revenue it will generate?
Gregg Bush: Any new revenue should go to increased pay for city workers to attract and retain the best candidates.
Don Waterman: I see from the city’s informational campaign, that just started, that the revenue is to be allocated to the city’s general fund, of which 57% is for public safety. I support that allocation and will work to maintain it. At this point I see no reason to change it.
Before the city started it’s information campaign, my thoughts were that approximately 60-65% of the revenue generated should go toward public safety/first responders. I’m happy to see that this is how it is planned.
Nick Knoth: Mental health services