The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
Now that the City Council has approved a conditional use permit for the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70, what more do you believe the city can and should do to assist the city's homeless population?
Fifth Ward
Don Waterman: While the campus is being built, utilize the old VFW building the city purchased as a temporary shelter.
I would like to see a focused effort on providing mental health services for the homeless. It's a common denominator among the homeless, especially the chronic homeless. Utilize the students in MU's various counseling, social work and psychology programs to help provide the services. Work with the operators of the campus regarding the practices/plans/standards/protocols for the campus to make sure everyone has similar expectations for defining success of the campus.
Gregg Bush: Through public-private partnerships, the city can harness the awesome power of our community of helpers to provide services.
As a RN, my colleagues see this every day. Providing basic services can relieve some pressure on our overworked first responders and emergency rooms.
First Ward
Nick Knoth: The city, through Human Services, Community Development Block Grants and other federal and state funds, already supports many initiatives that work to help the unsheltered population. As a key funder, the city should use its position to ensure recipient service providers are not only achieving measurable outcomes, but also working together to address the larger issues at play.
There is no one solution to homelessness; everything from mental health and workforce development to affordable housing and public safety must be holistically addressed to achieve a meaningful result.