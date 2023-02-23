Columbia City Council candidates and community members will meet at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday for a town hall conversation and forum, according to a Missouri Jobs with Justice news release.
First Ward candidate Nick Knoth and Fifth Ward candidates Don Waterman and Gregg Bush confirmed their attendance, according to an email from the organization. Incumbent First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, who has ended her bid for reelection, has said she also plans to attend.
The town hall, lead by a broad coalition that includes neighborhood groups, faith congregations, labor unions and advocacy groups, will give the public an opportunity to ask candidates about housing, public infrastructure and homelessness. City solid waste workers and MU custodial workers also will speak.
Candidates will be asked to sign the neighborhood pledge at the meeting. Developed in 2019, the neighborhood pledge serves to "bring community issues and values directly to our elected officials and candidates running to serve our communities," according to the release.