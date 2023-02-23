Columbia City Council candidates and community members will meet at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday for a town hall conversation and forum, according to a Missouri Jobs with Justice news release.

First Ward candidate Nick Knoth and Fifth Ward candidates Don Waterman and Gregg Bush confirmed their attendance, according to an email from the organization. Incumbent First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, who has ended her bid for reelection, has said she also plans to attend.

