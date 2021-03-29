The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of nine questions from the six candidates for the Columbia City Council.
Bill Weitkemper, Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner are seeking a three-year term representing the Second Ward, while incumbent Betsy Peters and challengers Randy Minchew and Philip Merriman are competing to represent the Sixth Ward. The election is April 6.
Here are the candidates' answers to the following question.
How would you assess the city’s progress toward addressing economic disparities between white and minority communities, and what are the next steps would you advise?
Meyer: Disparities of any kind have many causes and are not simply an indicator of racial discrimination, although that does occur. Individual people and groups of people vary on many dimensions including interests, home environments, education, etc., and these differences, along with people exercising individual liberty in their life choices, will result in statistical disparities in outcomes. The identification of a statistical disparity should be the beginning of an analysis to see if illegal discrimination is present, not conclusive proof that it is. What a local government can do is to make sure that its processes treat all people equally. This includes recognizing their innate dignity as individual human beings as well as providing equal protection of the laws.
Waner: Home ownership is still a key driver of wealth, and it is still more difficult for a black or brown person to get a mortgage than it is for a white person. Add to that the fact that rental rates exceed mortgage payments on similar properties, and we have a system that will continue to deepen the disparity. I would suggest expanding the outreach being done by The Hub to women and minority-owned businesses, including programs that focus on how to achieve home ownership. We also need to look at the city’s own employment practices. If we take an honest look at our own hiring and promotion practices and see we are part of the problem, then the place to start fixing the disparity in Columbia is at City Hall.
Weitkemper: The average minority family faces many disadvantages toward becoming economically independent that the average white family does not have to face. At the top of the list are the biases and prejudices, overt discrimination, systemic and institutional racism, and many other related and intersectional forces that many minority families face. Then there are the issues of not owing a home, a no-parent or one-parent household, the likelihood of not receiving an inheritance, the inability to borrow $3,000 from a friend or family member, having parents that don’t have a high school education, the likelihood of not receiving a scholarship or financial assistance with higher education. These are just a few of the disadvantages that the average minority family may face. As far as the next steps I’ll be looking at to address these issues — many are on my platform — you will have to wait until I am elected.
Minchew: Our business community must be encouraged to provide opportunity for everyone. A robust economy will put more people to work, and demand will promote higher wages. The city can play a role in encouraging entrepreneurs to start new businesses.
Merriman: As with so many things, the more involved the government is, the worse the situation becomes. Any demographic (minority or otherwise) will meet greater success in life when the nanny-state is removed from the picture. The less involved we are as a government, the better. As a community, however, we can do things to improve conditions for everyone. Being kind is important, but partisan politics and kindness are oil and water.
Peters: The pandemic has exposed inequities among all populations, especially in the areas of economic disparity, but also access to health care, technology and child care. Fortunately, as a community we have already initiated these difficult conversations, and we will continue to make slow progress going forward. We need to continue the dialogue, listening to citizens and supporting our minority communities both with economic and educational opportunities.
Missourian reporters Dylan Joseph Schwartz, Anna Ortega, Paul Schloesser, Charlie Drape, Alexandria Wells and Kelsy Armstrong helped gather candidate responses to the Missourian questionnaire.