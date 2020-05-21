The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of 11 standardized questions to the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson are seeking a three-year term representing the First Ward, while Matt Pitzer is running unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
Here are their answers to the following question:
The city and county Planning and Zoning commissions are in the early stages of establishing a West Area Plan that would guide development of a nearly 30-square-mile area west of the city limits. What obstacles/issues do you believe need to be addressed as part of that plan?
Pat Fowler: As a member of the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission, I participated in the drafting of the Northeast Columbia Area Plan. From 2008 to 2009, the combined City and County Planning Commissions wrestled with the challenges of anticipating development surrounding the location of the new high school that opened in 2013. We did not anticipate the ability of an important stakeholder to leave the neighborhood in limbo over whether the students would be permitted to leave campus at lunch time. A closed campus at lunch would slow the siting of fast food restaurants in the area, and an open campus at lunch would accelerate the siting of fast food restaurants. These kinds of unexpected impacts affect the CATSO planning processes, road spending and infrastructure needs. Lessons learned:
- Plans are compromise documents.
- Willingness matters.
- If you want the plan to have lasting impact, translate its objectives into ordinances.
Greg Pierson: The process of developing the West Area Plan should be thorough and transparent. It is imperative that we seek input from all stakeholders and make decisions that are in the best interest of the people most affected by them. For each of the three sections of the land covered in the West Area Plan, there are unique challenges, priorities and opportunities. We should ensure the plan meets the needs of those living in the area currently and allows for sustainable growth in the future. Our ability to effectively collaborate with all interested parties, especially the Boone County Planning & Zoning Commission, will determine our success throughout this process. It is important that we have a thoughtful and intentional approach to these decisions.
Mark Anderson: Of course infrastructure, fire, police. How are we going to be able to utilize that, as far as the city goes, or are we going to create another Sub City culture out that way? Yeah.
Matt Pitzer: The major development challenges in the West Area Plan will be infrastructure, primarily extending sewer service and paying for road and bridge upgrades. Hopefully, we can come together as a region to find solutions to those issues, make plans now and implement them in a systematic way instead of the whack-a-mole approach taken to date.