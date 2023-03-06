The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
What are your thoughts about how the city can best address challenges facing the electric utility's distribution system?
First Ward
Nick Knoth: The sooner the city acts, the better. The longer we wait, the more costly improvements become, and the older, less reliable our electrical infrastructure becomes. Serious investments are required, and we cannot shy away from the cost as a result of the failure of past councils to act.
Fifth Ward
Gregg Bush: As I’ve been canvassing through my ward, I’ve met people who require oxygen and probably use CPAP at night. An electrical blackout or brownout that includes their home can be life threatening.
Electricity is a utility that must function to maintain our community. Any additional lines, generation capacity must meet the demands five months from now, five years from now, and be scalable to meet the demand five decades from now. People’s lives are at stake. As an RN, and someone who lost a sister and a father — the most precious thing is life and time with loved ones.
Don Waterman: I think the transmission line though Ward 5 should be the last resort. In conversation with a current council member, I was informed that alternatives had been found to make the overhead line unnecessary. I also understand that the new development on Sinclair will be serviced by Boone Electric.
We should be making sure that the equipment in the system is current and up to date to maximize efficiency. Are we producing the maximum amount of electricity that we can? Renewable energy is an admirable goal, and we will continue to make progress toward using more renewable energy, but it is not the most efficient. In addition to making sure we're using the most up-to-date equipment, we need to make sure we are also using the latest technology to distribute it. Obviously, I need to learn more about energy distribution and the associated challenges.