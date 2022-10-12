Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum.
The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor.
The presiding commissioner position is up for grabs this year after Dan Atwill decided to retire. The post is one of the most powerful in the county and heads a three-person commission that oversees the county’s budget, policies and operations.
The biggest challenge Boone County is facing right now is workforce retention, both candidates said.
Republican Connie Leipard, owner of Quality Drywall Construction, said she would focus on supporting the 911 center and first responders because they are short-staffed, creating a public safety problem.
“I have personal experience with my mother-in-law calling 911 with a medical emergency and being put on hold,” Leipard said. “That’s not the kind of service that we need to be delivering.”
Democrat Kip Kendrick said if elected, he would first address the workforce issues by instituting pay raises to retain and recruit more county employees.
“It’s not real flashy for citizens to hear,” he said. “But that’s one of the places where we’re going to have to go first to figure out how to stabilize the workforce.”
Kendrick, who represented Boone County in the Missouri House of Representatives for six years, addressed his decision to step down shortly after being reelected in late 2020. After leaving his position, he became the chief of staff for Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
He said he left his position because he was going into his last term, paid $37,000 as a representative with a young family and was looking for opportunities.
“If I’m successful, then I pledge to run for reelection in four years,” Kendrick said. “If I’m successful then, I would strongly consider running for a third term and serving 12 years.”
Both candidates agreed the county commission needs to start working on allocating $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that must be spent by 2026.
Kendrick said it was frustrating to see how little the commission has done so far to decide where to spend the money. Leipard said she has been to nearly every commission meeting this year and said there has been little discussion of ARPA money.
If elected, Leipard said she would use her experience in administration and executive leadership to engage the community, not only on ARPA decisions.
Besides owning her construction business, Leipard said she has served on a myriad of boards, including the Boone County Children’s Services Board.
“I also served the last two years as a national parliamentarian for the National Association of Women in Construction, where I received more than 10 years of experience and training in the legal and fiduciary responsibilities for boards and commissions, as well as strategic planning and organizational management,” she said.
The two candidates also agreed the county should collaborate with Columbia more on how to consolidate services and resources to save money.
Boone County Treasurer
Both treasurer candidates suggested a need for stability in the office, which has seen several treasurers come and go in the last few years. The treasurer is responsible for managing the county’s $100 million investment portfolio.
Dustin Stanton, who was appointed to the position in April, noted several times that he is already in office when mentioning the changes in leadership the county’s government is set to undergo.
“Since I am the treasurer, I think it’s important to continue to be the treasurer,” Stanton said.
He added that the investment strategies he has put in place are meant to outlive his time in office. The county’s return on investment has increased half a percentage point during the six months he has been treasurer, Stanton said.
Jenna Redel, the county’s director of Risk Management and Human Resources, noted that she has been with the county for nine years and would stay in office as long as voters keep her there. Redel said she is looking forward to working on the county’s new financial system and increasing transparency.
“I want to come in and provide a stabilizing influence,” Redel said. “Set up new checks and balances utilizing this new system.”
Stanton said checks and balances are in place and will continue to be in place under his leadership. He added that he brings a mix of academia and real world experience to the office. Stanton co-owns Stanton Brothers Eggs and has served as president of the Columbia Farmers Market.
Redel has previously worked as a police officer and assistant attorney general. She said she also brings financial experience, noting her role on the board of directors of a local public service credit union.
Boone County Auditor
In making their pitches, Republican Jason Gibson said his family spans six generations in Boone County, and Democrat Kyle Rieman said he is from Warsaw, Missouri, and got involved in public policy while he lived there.
The winning candidate will replace June Pitchford, who has been the auditor since 1991. The auditor monitors the county’s budget and accounting systems.
Gibson said he hopes to complete the county’s automating process by early 2023 and emphasized the use of HR software to help increase efficiency. Rieman cited his knowledge of data use to implement performance measures on the budget.
“We need to really do a better job of finding the information and collecting the data in a consistent basis,” Rieman said.
Both candidates said they deliberated for a long time about which party banner they would run under. Rieman said he has run as non-partisan previously. Gibson said he chose a Republican label because it more closely aligned with his values.
“We need to look past the politics in all of our county races,” Gibson said. “We need to get the best individuals, the most competent individuals in the offices.”
Gibson said he was the most fit to run for the office, as he has the most experience and schooling in the theory and expertise of accounting. Rieman said he wanted to be transparent and told the public that he had not filed for the position until the last day, but he has always been driven to “do things right.”
Recorder of Deeds
The Recorder of Deeds is responsible for keeping records regarding real estate, marriage licenses and other miscellaneous documents. Democrat Bob Nolte and Republican Shamon Jones fielded questions about their experience, politics and plans for the office.
Jones is a sixth-generation Boone County resident and is a Regional Solutions Consultant at FedEx. She said her lineage is a key reason she is running for office and that she wants to help residents find documents that are important to them and their family histories.
Nolte worked as director of compliance at the University of Missouri Athletics Compliance Office. He emphasized his ability and desire to modernize the Recorder’s office with technologies and systems that could make it more efficient.