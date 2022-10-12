Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum.

The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor.

