Kip Kendrick, Democratic candidate for Boone County Presiding Commissioner, is currently leading the pack of county candidates in terms of fundraising.

Kendrick has raised $75,994 over the election cycle so far, $20,000 more than his opponent, Republican Connie Leipard. Of that amount, $15,474 was raised by Kendrick this quarterly period.

  • City/county government reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

