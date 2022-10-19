Kip Kendrick, Democratic candidate for Boone County Presiding Commissioner, is currently leading the pack of county candidates in terms of fundraising.
Kendrick has raised $75,994 over the election cycle so far, $20,000 more than his opponent, Republican Connie Leipard. Of that amount, $15,474 was raised by Kendrick this quarterly period.
Leipard has raised $55,559 over the course of the election cycle, $7,405 of which was raised this period, including contributions from former mayoral candidate Randy Minchew and Republican state House candidate James Musgraves.
All candidates running for state and county seats were required to submit quarterly campaign finance reports Monday to the Missouri Ethics Commission for the period from July 1 through Sep. 30. There will be one more required finance filing ten days before the election.
Kendrick's spending has also significantly outpaced Leipard's, with campaign expenditures at $86,595 to date and $36,984 for this period. Most of his expenditures this period went to advertising and paying interns.
Leipard's campaign has spent $22,202 on the election overall and only $2,406 this period.
The Boone County Recorder of Deeds race is another where the Democratic candidate has been substantially outspending his Republican opponent. Democrat Bob Nolte has raised $34,088 overall, $5,546 of which was raised this period. His expenditures total $25,323 for the election overall, with $1,369 spent this period. Nolte faced two opponents in the August Democratic primary.
Republican Shamon Jones has raised $3,288 over the course of the election overall, $546 of which was raised this period. Her expenditures total $2,228 for the election overall and $371 for this period, an order of magnitude smaller than her opponent's funds and spending.
Both candidates for Treasurer have significantly increased both fundraising and spending in this period. Republican Dustin Stanton raised $10,315 this period, two-thirds of all the money he has raised over the course of the election cycle, which currently totals $15,929. Stanton's expenditures totaled $5,005 for this period and $5,295 for the election so far overall.
Democrat Jenna Redel raised $12,560 this period, slightly surpassing Stanton. Overall, she has raised $15,595. Her expenditures total $7,161 for this period and $7,338 for the election.
In a reversal of the pattern of other county races, Jason Gibson, the Republican candidate for Boone County Auditor, has raised more than his Democratic opponent. Gibson has raised $4,495 for the election so far, while his opponent, Kyle Rieman, has raised $725. Gibson received $2,875 in the most recent quarter and Rieman received $100 in the same period.
Rieman's $100 in the most recent quarter came from a single donation by the Muleskinners, the local Democratic Party. The money raised by Gibson in the same period came from 15 individual contributions.
Gibson's campaign spent $2,641 with "Direct Impaqt," a company located in Columbia, for door hangers and signs in the most recent period. It also spent $167 on campaign shirts from "573 Tees." Rieman's campaign spent $350 in the same period with "360 CoMo" for design work.
Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum and Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon are both running for re-election uncontested and did not report any receipts or expenditures.
Roger Johnson, who was running unopposed for Prosecuting Attorney, was appointed to his position early in August due to the interim prosecutor's resignation.
Three Democratic candidates are running for three separate, unopposed Associate Circuit Judge seats: Tracy Gonzalez, Stephanie Morrell and Kayla Jackson-Williams. None reported any funds raised.