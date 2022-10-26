”Don’t forget your sticker!” County Clerk Brianna Lennon reminded an MU student who had just cast an early absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election, pointing to the ‘I Voted’ stickers lining the edges of the mobile vote tabulator.
On Wednesday, Lennon and volunteers spent several hours at the MU Student Center, providing an opportunity to vote early, no excuses necessary.
“This is the first time that we’ve really had early voting, and we want to encourage as many voters as possible to take advantage of it,” Lennon said. “Because the more people who vote early, the smoother the experience is for them, and the smoother the experience is for poll workers and voters on Election Day.”
Undergrads, graduate students, and staff all took advantage of the pop-up.
“I will be out of town on actual Election Day, so I thought it was really helpful to have it here on campus,” Gretchen Burns, a staff member at MU’s Admissions Office, said.
Law student Blaine Wyse said he would still have voted on Election Day if absentee voting wasn’t available, but he appreciated the ease and convenience of early voting.
“I would’ve been a lot less happy about spending my morning at the polls,” Wyse said.
In addition to casting ballots, Lennon also helped students update their registrations. The deadline for new voter registrations was Oct. 12, but those registered to vote elsewhere in Missouri can still update their addresses in order to vote in Boone County for the midterm election.
The event was one of several pop-up absentee voting events the County Clerk’s office has arranged leading up to Election Day. There will be another event at the student center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday.
Pop-up early voting will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the next two weekends at the following locations:
- Oct. 29: City Square Park, 1195 W. Singleton St., Centralia.
- Oct. 30: Douglass High School, 310 N. Providence Road, Columbia.
- Nov. 5: Southern Boone County Public Library, 109 N. Main St., Ashland.
- Nov. 6: Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia.
Any registered voter who has a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, or a federal photo ID, can vote early at these events without needing to give an excuse for Election Day absence. Pop-up voting was also held at University Hospital and Boone Hospital Center earlier this month to give health care workers the chance to vote early.
The widespread availability of early voting is a new development for the county. House Bill 1878, which passed the Missouri state legislature in spring, made several changes to state elections, including the addition of a two-week no-excuses, in-person absentee voting period, which began Tuesday.
The absentee voting period will be open until Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. In addition to the pop-up events, registered voters can vote at the County Clerk’s office during its regular weekly hours. The office will also be open weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.