In the race for the southern district Boone County Commisioner seat, challenger Justin Aldred and incumbent Fred Parry aren’t wasting any time attacking each other’s records despite the election being five months off.
Aldred, a Democrat based out of Ashland, joined the Muleskinners Democratic Club for a Zoom call Friday to speak about his campaign and answer questions.
During the call, Aldred was asked about attacks Parry made on him. Parry has accused him of having an anti-business agenda and criticized his employment record.
"It seems more like an angry teenager running to their diary than it does a real political attack," Aldred said. "It's also almost a copy-and-paste of what he attacked Brianna Lennon on four years ago, and that was a lie then too."
Parry denied accusing Aldred of any anti-business agenda, but stood by his belief that Aldred does not have enough experience in the private sector which he believes is essential for a county commissioner.
"He's never worked for anything other than a government agency," Parry said. "There's a big difference in working in the public sector and working in the private sector, so I stand by my words."
He also called Aldred's platform "basically a copycat of Bernie Sanders' socialist democratic agenda."
"You can't move to Columbia and less than a year later decide that you wanna be the county commissioner," he said. "You need experience to know what's going on in the community. You need to have life experience. You need to have budgetary experience. You need to have policy experience. I don't have any idea why he's even running."
During the call, Aldred spoke about the current COVID-19 outbreak and had some harsh criticisms for some of his opponent's actions during the pandemic.
He said that he trusts Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning's expertise.
"I am not an epidemiologist," he said. "I will follow Stephanie Browning, our health director's recommendations."
Aldred argued that Parry has turned on the health director.
Parry has openly sided with disgruntled business owners who sued Browning on the basis that she did not have the authority to issue an order shutting down nonessential business.
"Fred Parry undermined the health director and health department during the pandemic," Aldred said. "There's no other way I can say that."
"I don't think that's something a county commissioner should be doing," he continued. "You are essentially advocating for the county to sue itself."
When asked to respond to these accusations, Parry said Aldred's statements are "totally false."
"The county commission was entitled to know her rationale when she was making her decision," Parry said. "I never undermined her or questioned her. All of my comments were wanting her to help us understand her perspective."
He called Aldred "misinformed" on the matter.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Parry has publicly avoided any involvement in the lawsuit, but has openly sided with many of the disgruntled business owners’ arguments.