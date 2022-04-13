On Tuesday, Boone County swore in its new County Treasurer, Dustin Stanton. In November, it may elect a new one.
County treasurer elections will be held under general elections Nov. 8, along with other county positions such as the presiding commissioner and recorder of deeds.
Unlike other county office elections, this race will not have a primary. Instead candidates will be nominated directly by their political party, according to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
Stanton is expected to garner the Republican nomination. He stated that he plans to run for the office. His current term that he was appointed to by Gov. Mike Parson expires at the end of this year.
The Boone County Democratic Party could not be reached for comment about its plans to nominate a candidate for the position.
Independents may also file for candidacy. However, they would need to garner the appropriate amount of signatures from Boone County residents to appear on the ballot just like party candidates.
Nominees must file for candidacy before the July 26 deadline. The election must be won by a majority vote, Lennon said.
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 12. Absentee ballot applications must be submitted by Oct. 27, and absentee ballots must be cast by Nov. 7.