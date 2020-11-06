With former Vice President Joe Biden on the brink of capturing enough Electoral College votes to win the election, the next stage of the race appears to be in the courts.
President Donald Trump’s campaign has gone to the courts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia so far, in an attempt to contest the battleground states when he started falling behind Biden.
James Endersby, a political science professor at MU, said it is reasonable for a losing candidate or party to request a recount of the votes or request legal intervention. Endersby added, however, that some of the rhetoric from Trump seems unreasonable.
“I don’t think anyone thinks we should stop counting votes,” Endersby said, explaining that the margin of victory (small or large) should also help determine whether there are irregularities in the vote count.
Such problems don't mean there was foul play.
“It’s not intent or corruption; a small number of ballots just slip through the cracks,” Endersby said, noting that this sometimes happens when voters don’t fill in the ballots properly.
Bill Horner, a professor of political science at MU, said every state has a different threshold for how close the race has to be to call for a recount. In some states, it's 1%, in other 0.5%, he said.
“Usually that only has an impact of a few hundred votes," Horner said. "It's not going to be thousands of votes, which is the margin in all of these."
Horner said he believes anyone in a publicly prominent position should not claim that it is illegal or bad to continue counting votes after Election Day.
"There's nothing wrong with counting the votes taking time," he said. "In fact, I think it's good, because it means that they're being careful and really making sure that everybody's vote counts, no matter who they voted for.
"What's damaging is to suggest that there's something wrong with that process.”
Justin Dyer, director of MU’s Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, said talk of challenging a presidential election in the courts naturally brings up memories of the 2000 presidential election and the case of Bush v. Gore. In that case, a recount in Florida requested by Democrat Al Gore was halted by the United States Supreme Court.
While Bush v. Gore may come to mind, Dyer is unsure if it will have any impact on the legal battle Trump and his team are waging.
“The Supreme Court is very clear in the opinion that this case has no application outside of the two people, in this case, so they say look, we're going to decide a dispute between Bush and Gore, and nothing we say here is generally applicable to any other case. It's completely sui generis. It's a one of a kind, kind of a thing,” Dyer said.
Additionally, despite Trump’s requests for the Supreme Court to intervene, Dyer cautioned that most electoral disputes are matters of state laws.
“If there's contesting about the counting of the ballots, we think that they've been counted incorrectly or improperly, then state law will have within its own provisions a way that you can contest that and under what circumstances and who certifies,” Dyer said.
In most cases that method for contesting is the request of a recount, which Trump’s campaign has already done in Wisconsin.
With the exception of the 2000 race, federal courts tend to be involved in elections only to handle allegations of discrimination or violations of voting rights.
“The typical kinds of legal challenge that you get on a constitutional level would be something like, you know, if I alleged that the polling station was turning away people because they were of a racial minority group, or something like that, or even in a roundabout way they were trying to enact some kind of a test that goes beyond the qualifications for office,” Dyer said. “That'd be a standard election challenge that you would get in federal courts.”
It is important to remember that not all disputes, especially electoral disputes, are destined for the Supreme Court.
“They don’t have a role in contested elections after the votes have been cast, typically,” Dyer said.
Dyer also said it is important to keep in mind that the election on Tuesday was really voting for the electoral college, and that the constitution gives states widespread discretion in how they select their electors. This could potentially act as a check on a court’s ability to change the election results within a state.
“If you go to Article Two of the Constitution and read through what it says about the Electoral College, then you see that it gives most discretion to the state legislators, and they can direct in whatever manner they choose how the state will choose their electors,” Dyer said.
Every state awards its electors to the winner of the popular vote in that state.
Endersby said that if Biden were to pick up the presidency, it would be a split decision by the American electorate, because of Republican gains in Congress.
“Folks casting split ballots will lead to slower decision making and more bargaining between the parties and branches,” Endersby said, noting that he believes the American electorate is signaling a slow movement on policy.
“The American system is generally one that reacts more slowly and thoughtfully to issues as they come along,” Endersby said, illustrating that it is the hope and design of the system for politicians to ultimately work things out.