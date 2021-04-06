Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.