Voters in the Southern Boone School District approved a $7.7 million bond issue to connect the middle school’s two buildings in Ashland.
“I’m humbled and thankful that the community supported it,” said Superintendent Chris Felmlee, who is in his eighth year in the position. “This will be so great for our kids.”
In addition to a covered walkway between the buildings, the bond issue will cover construction of a new main office, with the old office converted into new classrooms, and new science labs, a new library, a vocational area, a sprinkler system in the South Building and new fire alarms, speakers and asbestos abatement in both buildings.
Tammra Aholt and former Ashland police chief Lyn Woolford were elected to the Southern Boone School Board, overtaking incumbent Kris Harmon.
Felmlee said in a previous article that the next bond issue, likely to come in 2024 or 2025, would focus on the high school.
With this latest bond issue, the Southern Boone district is addressing a fast-growing community, and on Tuesday, Felmlee called the district a magnet for economic development there.
About 100 new students enroll every year.
“These larger classes that have made their way through K-5 are going to be hitting our middle school,” Steve Condron, president of the Southern Boone School Board, said in the earlier article.
Earlier, the district built new wings at the primary school, which serves kindergarten through second grade, and the elementary school for third through fifth grades, as well as a new gymnasium at the primary school and a weight room at the high school.