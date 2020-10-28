Every four years, the presidential election promises to be hectic: polls must be staffed, worker trainings must be conducted and ballots must be counted.
Add COVID-19 to the mix, with the cleaning, early voting and safety plans it necessitates, and the Boone County Clerk’s office is facing a full-blown trial by fire.
Bearing the brunt of all these changes are poll workers, who feel the call to serve despite difficult circumstances and their own concerns about COVID-19. And more of them are needed for what is expected to be a high-turnout election.
“For our November election, we have roughly doubled the number of polling locations that we normally have,” County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. “So we’re at 76 polls.”
The challenges posed by preparing polling places for COVID-19 have required more of the clerk’s office than usual.
“I think just the logistics of having social distancing measures and a pandemic — in a time when we know we’re gonna have a very high turnout — just requires a lot more creative thinking than what had been done in the past,” Lennon said.
Recruitment goes on
Every time a worker signs up for an election, their name is entered into a database that serves as a starting point for poll worker recruitment in future elections, Lennon said.
“Beyond that, we share a lot on social media and (communicate) with the central committees of both of the major political parties, because under state laws, that’s originally where the pool of poll workers is supposed to begin,” she added.
This is followed by news releases, announcements to local media and flyers at local high schools and MU .
While shortages are sometimes a problem, Lennon said, “I don’t know that (the pandemic) had a huge impact. We’ve still had a pretty decent number of people,” she said, though Republicans and Independents are still needed to balance the numbers.
Though COVID-19 is a greater threat to older poll workers, Lennon said the age distribution of workers has held relatively steady this year.
“Our average is usually in the 50s in terms of age, and that’s fairly common across Missouri,” said Lennon. “And we’ve seen more interest from college students and high school students, (but) I don’t know that there’s been a major change in that demographic at this point.”
MU student Nathan Holtmeyer first heard about the opportunity from former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, who gave a lecture to one of his college classes in the fall of 2018. The financial and civic benefits motivated Holtmeyer to sign up.
“I’d miss a day of school, but I get paid a bunch of money just to stand around and hand people forms all day,” Holtmeyer said. “I decided, you know what, I’ll do a service to my country helping the election.”
Adjusting to strange circumstances
Workers described a few adjustments that have been made in 2020.
Poll workers are required to wear face masks or shields. Plexiglass shields serve as barriers between the poll worker and the voter. Voters will either hold their ID up to the shield or hand it to the worker. It’s up to the worker if they want to handle hundreds of IDs in one day, and gloves are available if they do.
In addition to paper ballots, Poll Pads (iPads used for voting) will be stationed so only every other one will be in use at a time. Polling location staff will have disinfectant spray bottles and reusable towels to disinfect their areas. Workers and voters will also have their own stylus pen to use in this election, which keeps them from disinfecting every single pen and drawing out the voting process.
Boone County will also be using Youth Election Participants: high school students between 15 and 17 who want to get involved in the election process. They are too young to handle ballots, and this year they have a new role: sanitizing equipment in between each voter. Glenda Moore, who has been a poll worker for over 20 years, says this may take a few extra moments.She asks voters to bring “a bucket of kindness and patience.”
All county polling locations will also offer curbside voting on Election Day. If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling location, a bipartisan team of poll workers may meet the person at their car with the ballot for them to fill out. This is the only situation in which poll workers will file the ballot for the voter. However, the office is hesitant to promote this option as it removes multiple workers from the location at once and slows down the voting process.
Masks are a more unique issue to confront with voting. Poll workers cannot enforce the mask ordinance within city limits. Voters are still encouraged to wear them and locations will have extra masks available. If a voter won’t wear one, the course of action is to get them in and out of the polling location as soon as possible.
“We’re not the mask police,” said Becky Doran, election specialist at the Boone County Clerk’s Office. “Ultimately, we’re there to make sure people can vote.”
To worry or not to worry
Poll workers can see hundreds of people in a day, which could present a risk of COVID-19 exposure.
“I can’t say I’m unconcerned, but I’m not worried,” said Catherine Volmert, who has been working as a poll worker since the 2008 presidential election.
Volmert, 57, said she recognizes it’s a serious virus.
“I don’t go around touching things. I keep my hands off my face. And I wash my hands and I wear my mask and try to do all those things. But no, I’m not worried about it.”
Despite the risks posed by the virus, her desire to do her job keeps her going.
“I refuse to stay at home and not see my friends and not do the work I need to do. I just need to be smart,” she said.
This will be Kenneth Freeman’s third presidential election as a poll worker. He doesn’t think social distancing will be a problem within the polling place perimeters, but he is concerned about crowds outside of the building.
Meanwhile, Moore is 70 and healthy, and she is not concerned about the potential COVID-19 exposure.
“If our county clerk Brianna had not had in place all of the precautions that she did, I might have considered that,” Moore said. “I felt we were being as safe as we possibly could.”
Nicolette Leiby is a first-time poll worker. She knew that her work would increase the number of polling locations available, creating greater access for voters . She is concerned about COVID-19 spreading at locations, however.
“I’m just a little nervous about people not wearing masks” and having to address it with them, Leiby said. “Hopefully we’ll all think of each other.”
William Payne is a student at the MU School of Law and said the law school excused the day for students to participate in the election.
“I know a lot of poll workers tend to be older retirees,” Payne said. “This was a great opportunity for younger folks like myself to step up, because older folks tend to be more at risk.”
Turnout and Enthusiasm
Though COVID-19 promises to make election day more difficult, it’s unclear whether it will keep people home.
Jake Haselswerdt, a political science professor at MU, said early indicators show that mail-in voting will be significant.
Haselswerdt’s past research in political science focused on how adverse life events affect political participation. He gave an example of how the pandemic could cause people to behave politically.
“Say you lose your job in the midst of the pandemic, right? Does that make you angry …make you more likely to show up and vote incumbents out of office, or does it make you focus on things other than politics? Maybe you drop out of paying attention to politics, because you’ve got too much going on in your own life,” he postulated.
Haselswerdt said the pandemic plays a “dual role” in that it makes people want to stay home but also provokes strong reactions, such as frustration with the government’s handling of the coronavirus, which may encourage voting.
Some demographics may be more likely to stay home.
“We know that this pandemic does not put everyone at risk equally,” he said, adding that groups that are more likely to stay home include older people, people with preexisting conditions and people of color.
Holtmeyer suspects high turnout coupled with pandemic precautions could create a chaotic day.
“We’ve reached a very unique concatenation of events, the fact that it is a huge election and we’ve got this pandemic that we’re dealing with,” Holtmeyer said. “My biggest fear is that we’re going to have people waiting in super long lines, but because we’ve got to follow the safety procedures to minimize the potential of exposure to COVID-19, that people will just stack up out the door.”
Even with mail-in ballots and absentee voting, Freeman believes the November election turnout will be as full as the 2008 election due to the charged emotion surrounding it.
Moore expects to see a lot of voters who only vote every four years, because people feel excited to be part of history.
“People get excited over a presidential election, and it’s contagious,” Moore said. “A safe contagious.”
‘Paid for your patriotism’
Volmert said she first got to know some poll workers as a voter. “A lot of my friends were poll workers, and when I stopped working full time, I thought it was a good thing to do. It’s kind of like my turn to step in and help out that way.”
Other poll workers have also expressed a desire to answer duty’s call by serving on Election Day — especially in the midst of a pandemic.
Freeman sees working at polling locations as a great opportunity for retirees with extra time and energy. It’s worth signing up for and, at a base rate of $160 per election, poll workers can get “paid for (their) patriotism.”
“What better way to spend the day making a little extra money to go along with your retirement and social security,” Freeman said. “And at the same time, serving fellow Americans in helping making sure that our election process … is a complete success. That’s worth signing up for.”
For Freeman, it’s about dedication to community. He usually serves at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and has gotten to know the people in his precinct. He feels a responsibility to them and wants to make sure they’re taken care of on Election Day.
“I’m dealing with the same people at the election poll that I see when I go to the grocery store, or at the gas station or if I’m at Walmart,” Freeman said. “I’ve been there so long…It’s almost like seeing those relatives you only see now and then, but every time you see them, it’s always a good time.”
Don’t expect trouble, prepare for it
Working the polls makes for a long day. The average poll worker will get up around 3:00 a.m., Freeman said, in order to arrive at the polling site by 4:30 a.m. Once they arrive, they cannot leave their station all day. Many pack sack lunches and bring thermos bottles full of coffee. Though the polls close at 7:00 p.m., the workers themselves likely won’t get home until 9:00 p.m.
Freeman is so tired when he gets home that he doesn’t even care about the election results.
“Usually, by the time I get home, I go to sleep and wait to hear what happened on the next day,” Freeman said.
For Moore, being a poll worker is about finding a way to serve her country. Moore’s husband, grandfather, father, sons and many other relatives all served in the military, and she wanted her own way to pay them back for their service.
“Voting is our voice,” Moore said. “We are a noisy country right now, but we’re a very blessed country.”