Missouri is sending 80 delegates and six alternates to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Five of those will come from the 4th Congressional District, which includes Boone and 24 other counties in central, west and south-central Missouri.
Rather than holding in-person congressional district caucuses, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the delegates will be selected through an online or mail-in ballot election. Those who would like to vote must register online by Saturday at MissouriDemocrats.org. Only registered voters who cast a ballot in the March 10 Democratic presidential preference primary are eligible.
The Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 17–20, will formally select the Democratic Party's nominee for 2020's U.S. presidential election. Former Vice President and U.S. Sen. Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee. Biden has yet to select a vice presidential running mate but has promised to choose a woman.
Because of the results of March 10's primary, three of the five delegates from the 4th Congressional District will be pledged to Biden and the other two to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders has officially dropped out of the race.
Boone County will have 40 delegates at the Democratic State Convention, which will be held virtually June 13. This state convention will elect Missouri's Democratic National Committee members and select at-large delegates for the Democratic National Convention.