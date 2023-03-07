The deadline to register to vote in the April 4 municipal election is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Voters across Boone County will choose candidates for school board positions as well as seats on city councils and town boards of aldermen and trustees.
In Columbia, candidates for the school board are Paul Harper, John T. Potter, Christopher Horn, James Gordon, John Lyman, April Ferrao and Chuck Basye. The school board has three open seats, and voters can choose three candidates.
Nick Knoth is running unopposed for the First Ward seat on the Columbia City Council after incumbent Pat Fowler announced she was dropping her bid for re-election to focus on taking care of her stepmother. Gregg Bush and Don Waterman are seeking the Fifth Ward seat. Incumbent Matt Pitzer announced he would not seek re-election after serving two three-year terms.
Boone County ballots will include Proposition 1, which is a proposed 3% tax on sales of recreational marijuana. Columbia voters will also see a proposed 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales within city limits.
You can register to vote online at showmeboone.com or in person at the Boone County Government Center. You can also mail in a voter registration form if it's postmarked by 5 p.m. Wednesday. You must be at least 17 1/2 years old, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident to be eligible to register, and you must be least 18 to cast a ballot.
