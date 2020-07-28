Three of the four candidates for Missouri attorney general in next Tuesday's primary will move on to the Nov. 4 general election.
St. Louis Democrats Rich Finneran and Elad Gross are competing for their party's nomination, while Republican incumbent Eric Schmitt and Libertarian Kevin Babcock are unopposed. Here's a look at each of the candidates.
REPUBLICAN
Eric Schmitt
Hometown: Kirkwood
Age: 45
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Juris doctorate from St. Louis University; graduated cum laude from Truman State University.
Campaign website: schmittformissouri.com
Social media: Facebook @AttorneyGeneralSchmitt, Twitter @Eric_Schmitt, Instagram @agericschmitt
Background: Gov. Mike Parson appointed Schmitt, who was state treasurer at the time, to succeed Josh Hawley as attorney general after Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Schmitt had previously served two terms as a state senator. He taught a course in 21st Century American Civics at St. Louis University.
Schmitt hopes to reduce violent crime, address the backlog of sexual assault test kits and combat the opioid epidemic and human trafficking. He has partnered with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and the Human Trafficking task force. He says on his campaign website that he plans to hold tech companies like Facebook and Google accountable for consumers' privacy.
DEMOCRATS
RICH FINNERAN
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 36
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Undergraduate degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with highest honors in 2005, law degree from Washington University in 2008.
Campaign website: richfinneran.com
Social media: Facebook @FinneranforMissouri, Twitter @richfinneran,
Background: Received the David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award from the Missouri Bar Foundation in 2016.
Finneran believes politics should not interfere with prosecuting criminals, defending victims, eliminating corruption and protecting consumers.
“I know how important it is that politics not get in the way of enforcing the law fairly and equally,” he said.
Health care and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act are the most important issues for voters to focus on at the moment. He wants to protect people from losing coverage for pre-existing conditions and believes children should be allowed to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26.
“I believe we need to remove the current attorney general and replace him with someone who spent their career in public service and not a career in politics,” he said.
Finneran also supports equal pay for women and says he would combat inequality by reviewing salaries inside the attorney general’s office and be a vigilant dissenter when cases of discrimination are brought to his attention.
ELAD GROSS
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 32
Occupation: Civil rights attorney and nonprofit executive
Education: Law degree from Washington University in 2014, graduating as a national champion in trial advocacy; economic and political science degrees from Duke University in 2010.
Campaign website: eladgross.org
Social media: Facebook @EladGrossMO, Twitter @BigElad, Instagram @BigElad
Background: Gross has worked as a special public defender and an assistant attorney general. He has taught at the Education Exchange Corps, a nonprofit organization he created, for 13 years. It teaches St. Louis children about civic engagement. He also started the nonprofit organization Missouri For All, which teaches adults about advocacy in communities and government.
Gross has fought corruption in Missouri by investigating hidden campaign finances. He is an advocate for transparency.
“I will prosecute corruption in Missouri regardless of party,” he says in a campaign ad on his website.
Gross has proposed starting a statewide coordinated effort to reduce violent crime. He also proposed the creation of the Missouri Civil Rights Division and withdrawing from the lawsuit intended to end the federal Affordable Care Act.
LIBERTARIAN
KEVIN BABCOCK
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 58
Occupation: Former flight attendant
Education: Associate's degree from St. Louis Community College; juris doctorate from St. Louis University, 2008; bachelor of arts degree in management from Webster University, 2005.
Campaign website: Not available
Social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram not available
Background: Babcock ran for the Third District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008 and for a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 1994, 2002 and 2006.
Babcock could not be reached for comment. All information is from Project Vote Smart.