Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer.
Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.
There were also four uncontested county races on the ballot, including Brianna Lennon for county clerk, a position she has held since 2018. Christy Blakemore ran uncontested for circuit court clerk; Brian McCollum for collector of revenue and newcomer Roger Johnson for prosecuting attorney were also unopposed.
County Treasurer
Redel, a challenger from within the Boone County government, beat Dustin Stanton, an appointed incumbent, by 6%.
“I’m starting to get excited about the future and this great team of new elected officials that are coming into Boone County that I already like so much and think so highly of,” Redel said in her closing speech Tuesday evening. “I’m ready to start thinking about what the next steps are in getting work done.”
Stanton, the Republican candidate, was appointed to the office in April and was technically the seventh person in 11 years to hold the seat. Redel, a Democrat and the county’s director of Human Resources and Risk Management, hoped to flip the seat.
Both campaigned on stabilizing an office that manages a $100 million investment portfolio meant to ensure the county’s cash flow needs are met.
Stanton said he is at peace with the election, regardless of the results.
“I know that I put my foot forward and there’s nothing more I could have done,” Stanton said at the Republican watch party as the votes came in.
County Auditor
Rieman was elected the county’s first new auditor since longtime auditor June Pitchford won the seat in 1990.
Rieman, who garnered 52% of votes Tuesday evening, beat out his Republican opponent Jason Gibson, who received 48% of the votes.
Rieman said at the Democratic watch party that if Gibson is a candidate who cares about the community, he will want to collaborate with him in the future.
“I’m sure we’ll find a way to work together,” Rieman said.
The two expressed similar goals for the position during their campaigns, including a strong desire to serve the community and finish implementing the county’s new enterprise resource planning system.
Recorder of Deeds
Democrat Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds, Democrat Nora Dietzel, who served in the position since 2015. Neither Nolte nor his opponent, Shamon Jones, have prior political experience. Nolte won against two opponents in the Democratic primary for the nomination, while Jones was unopposed in the Republican primary.
Nolte beat Jones with 56% of the vote, while Jones won 44%.
Nolte said he plans to attend new recorder of deeds training and meetings with county staff to assess how to best serve the county.
Jones, a marketing specialist at FedEx, campaigned on her desire to use the office to help people explore their family histories, a result of her own interest in genealogical research.
“This whole time, I’ve always said that I’ve already won because I’ve been able to talk to people and meet a lot of people, tell my family stories,” Shamon said as results were still coming in Tuesday. “So I think it’s just pretty awesome that I’ve made it this far.”
Nolte, who worked in MU’s athletics compliance department for nearly a decade, campaigned on his administrative experience.
“A lot of work was put in, and being able to celebrate that tonight is a great feeling,” Nolte said in his closing statement at the Democratic watch party. “I think it was exactly how I wanted it to go, it’s how you wished it to go, and when it does go that way it feels great.”