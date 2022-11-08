Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer.

Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.

