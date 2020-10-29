Josh Devine at a glance

RESIDENCE: Columbia

AGE: 39

PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Incumbent circuit judge, 13th Judicial Circuit of Missouri, Division IV

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Truman State University, 2003; law degree from MU, 2007.

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: JoshDevineForJudge.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: www.facebook.com/DevineForJudge

BACKGROUND: Appointed circuit judge by Gov. Mike Parson in June; private practice attorney specializing in civil litigation at Rogers, Ehrhardt, Weber & Howard; served as associate circuit judge in Boone County in 2018; previously an attorney at Husch Blackwell in St. Louis and Ford, Parshall & Baker, LLC in Columbia; received the Judge L.F. Cottey Award for excellence in written and oral advocacy; named to the Missouri & Kansas Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers Magazine in six consecutive years, from 2014 through 2019; member of the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri; president of IMPACT Rotary of Columbia; married to Christina Devine, an attorney with Boone County Family Resources.