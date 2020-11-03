Incumbent Division IV Circuit Judge Josh Devine gets to keep his job.
Devine, a Republican, defeated attorney and Democrat Andy Hirth in Tuesday’s election to win a six-year term on the bench for the 13th Judicial Circuit, which includes Boone and Callaway counties.
Devine garnered 58,712 votes, or 54.8%, while Hirth got 48,411 votes, or 45.2%. Devine got 50.2% of the vote in Boone County and 71.2% in Callaway County.
Devine was first appointed to the bench as Division XI associate judge by then-Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018. He lost the seat later that year to Stephanie Morrell. In June, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Devine to become the Division IV judge. Devine also has extensive experience in private practice handling civil litigation.
Devine emphasized during his campaign the idea that he wants to ensure everyone who appears before him feels they’ve had their day in court. He wants to explore increased use of alternative sentencing.
Devine said Tuesday night he was happy about the win.
“This has been a 2½-year journey for me,” Devine said. “I had another opportunity, and I can’t tell you what it means to me to win this race and be able to serve the citizens of Boone and Callaway County.”
Hirth has worked on both sides of the bench. He served as a clerk for U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey for two years. He also worked with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for six years, including five years as deputy general counsel.
Hirth works as a private practice attorney at TGH Litigation, a civil rights law firm that he, along with Joanna Trachtenberg and Julianne Germinder, founded in 2017.
Hirth said during is campaign that he would bring to the court an emphasis on the full implications of the law and a commitment to ensuring equitable justice for everyone who steps foot in his courtroom. Hirth said he believes the size of your pocketbook shouldn’t dictate the result you receive.
Hirth watched election results with fellow Democrats at the party’s headquarters on Vandiver Drive.
“I feel like I did everything I could. I’m proud of the race I ran,” Hirth said. “I look forward to continuing my work as a civil rights attorney.”