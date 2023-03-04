The Missourian asked the three candidates for seats on the Columbia City Council to provide written responses to several questions through a Qualtrics survey in advance of the April 4 municipal election.
Here are their responses to the following question:
Do you believe the Columbia Police Department needs more officers, other than filling existing vacancies, and, if so, how would you pay for them?
First Ward
Nick Knoth: I believe we need a stronger, modern public safety effort that takes into account a changing landscape, such as mental health challenges, and to do so will likely require an increase in staff trained to handle a variety of situations, whether that be uniformed officers or not.
I would like to see the Police Department get closer to the FBI average staffing levels. This will allow for a better quality of life for officers and reduce overtime as well. Paying for the additional officers can come from the recently approved internet use tax as well as the proposed marijuana sales tax that will be on the ballot in April 2023.
Gregg Bush: I think that it’s odd to talk about expanding law enforcement when we can’t even fill the vacancies we have. You can put five gallons of water in a 10-gallon or 15-gallon bucket; it’s still five gallons of water.
I want highly effective, professional and supported workers at all levels of public safety. As an RN, when we had to do more with less, we delegated some of the tasks to unlicensed personnel. During the depths of the Pandemic, even nurse executives put on scrubs to assist with patient care. Let’s partner with the community and provide other aspects of community-supported public safety that don’t require an armed response.